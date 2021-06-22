Ardent Mills Advances Regenerative Agriculture Program in Partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions

The company has committed to progress regenerative agriculture practices on 250,000 acres of farmland by 2022

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, in partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of the world's largest crop inputs company, today announced the advancement of its regenerative agriculture program. The program is aimed at strengthening the soil ecosystem and helping producers improve their farms' productivity and profitability. By the end of 2022, the company has committed to enrolling 250,000 acres of spring and winter wheat into its regenerative agriculture program with the goal of advancing regenerative agriculture practices and building the grower base over the next three years.

"Ardent Mills is dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities and sustainability initiatives are a critical component of that. Our own supply chain is a big area of opportunity," said Phoenix Dugger, corporate social responsibility manager, Ardent Mills. "Ardent Mills' regenerative ag program aims to improve farm profitability and productivity and create insights as to how these practices affect the crop itself. We're excited to continue to grow this program and learn from farmers who are the ultimate stewards of the land."

In cooperation with its producer partners and Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ardent Mills has built a regenerative agriculture program that aims to increase organic matter content and improve nutrient efficiency and water infiltration. The program uses key outcomes and provides side by side quality comparisons to comprehensively understand how regenerative agriculture affects the quality of wheat.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly curious about what's in their food and choosing foods that align with their personal values. Sustainability is one of those key areas for many consumers," said Shrene White, general manager, The Annex by Ardent Mills. "Not only does this program benefit the environment, but it also helps our customers meet those consumer demands. We're excited to partner with our customers, growers and Nutrien Ag Solutions to continue this very important initiative."

The regenerative agriculture program currently operates across 12 projects in nine geographies in the U.S. and Canada, including Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Saskatchewan. The initiative helps serve Ardent Mills' customers by providing valuable opportunities to meet their public sustainability goals and meet the needs of their consumers.

"Nutrien Ag Solutions is working to solve some of the world's biggest challenges: producing more food with less land, water and environmental impact. We are proud to partner with Ardent Mills on its new regenerative agriculture program," said Brent Smith, vice president of marketing, sustainability and proprietary products, Nutrien Ag Solutions. "We are committed to helping enhance grower's sustainable farming practices, and with our direct relationships with over 500,000 growers, Nutrien Ag Solutions is uniquely positioned to join Ardent Mills in this effort."

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a gluten-free facility, five chickpea and pulse locations, and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), a dedicated team committed to cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. The Annex has a broad portfolio that includes quinoa, ancient and heirloom grains, gluten-free, organic grains and flours, and pulses. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills' operations are located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Ardent Mills employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations worldwide. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Dyna-Gro® Seed, Loveland Products, Inc.® and Proven® Seed. Learn more at NutrienAgSolutions.com.

