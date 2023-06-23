YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Marine Response Station (AMRS) in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut is now open for the season.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Arctic Marine Response Station, in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, is open for the season. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The Arctic Marine Response Station, formerly known as the Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) North station, first opened in 2018, establishing it as the first Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) search and rescue facility in the Arctic. The station is crewed by Indigenous crew members, hired and trained by the CCG and represents a significant milestone under Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, which is improving marine safety in Arctic waters, in collaboration with Indigenous communities.

In Rankin Inlet, the AMRS crew is an important part of the marine emergency preparedness and response system; working together with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit communities and other northern organizations to increase maritime safety in Arctic waters.

AMRS crews are trained and equipped to respond to distress calls such as, but not limited to, medical emergencies, missing persons/boaters, vessels aground, vessels taking on water, and disabled vessels.

Upgrade to AMRS

In August 2022, it was announced the Rankin Inlet IRB North station would be upgraded to the Arctic Marine Response Station. So far, upgrades to the station include:

One additional crew member; IRB crews were formerly 3, now increased to 4. Moving to a 4-person crew also allows for additional hiring of local search and rescue staff.

An extended operational season; the station will be open annually from June-October. Previously closing in early September, the extended season better aligns with hunting and fishing activities in the region and ensures extended coverage throughout this period.

AMRS crews have basic Environmental Response training, and have the ability to utilize equipment to assist the CCG's Marine Environmental and Hazards Response program in initial response activities.

In western Hudson Bay, marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270 or by VHF radio (channel 16).

The AMRS will close for the season in October 2023.

