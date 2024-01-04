Arctic Kingdom Announces Acquisition of Blachford Lake Lodge, one of the world's top resorts to experience northern lights

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Arctic Kingdom Inc. (Arctic Kingdom) announced the acquisition of Blachford Lake Lodge complimenting its unique arctic and northern safaris, expeditions, and experiences for visitors from around the world.

'Arctic Kingdom is excited to announce the expansion of our unique Arctic and Canadian experiences with the purchase of the Blachford Lake Lodge property. This acquisition aligns with our business model and will give the company a competitive advantage' stated Graham Dickson, CEO and founder of Arctic Kingdom.

Blachford Lake Lodge - One of the world's best resorts to experience Northern Lights - Photo Credit - Martina Gebarovska (CNW Group/Arctic Kingdom)

Arctic Kingdom's vision for the lodge is a transformative journey of excellence. The commitment extends beyond the physical space. Among the focus areas are elevating guest experiences through thrilling activities and showcasing the spectacular northern lights and the unparalleled beauty of the Northwest Territories aligning with the vision of NWT Tourism. Through these enhancements, our goal is not only to captivate visitors but to attract a distinguished global clientele, sharing the extraordinary allure of Blachford Lake with guests from around the world.

In the immediate future, Blachford Lake Lodge is set to reopen later this winter offering exclusive private bookings for guests seeking an intimate escape along with groups and individuals. Additionally, a limited number of scheduled bookings for the rest of 2024 season will be made available, providing private events and select groups of individuals to enjoy the lodge. The company looks forward to reengaging travel agents, wholesale partners and industry suppliers to reignite the interest globally to visit the lodge and to experience everything the Northwest Territories has to offer.

"Our goal is to transcend being a destination with the lodge as the gateway to everything extraordinary in the Northwest Territories. Harnessing the breathtaking surrounding beauty, we will curate and offer unique experiences for guests to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences, creating memories that extend beyond the lodge to showcase the unparalleled wonders of the region. This will include pre and post experiences in Yellowknife and beyond." shared Dickson.

Arctic Kingdom's strategy for Blachford Lake Lodge is for it to play a pivotal role in the company's exceptional arctic experiences, contributing as a central hub for Private Journeys and bespoke itineraries tailored for a true Northern experience. The company's goal is to not only increase lodge visitation, but also create a long-term economic impact and opportunity throughout the region.

ABOUT ARCTIC KINGDOM

Celebrating 25 years of arctic tourism expertise, Arctic Kingdom stands as the global leader in polar adventures, providing guests with legendary wildlife encounters and epic landscape experiences. With a commitment to responsible and sustainable operations, ensures that these extraordinary journeys not only captivate but also contribute to the preservation of these pristine polar environments for generations to come, plus generate meaningful local economic and social benefits to indigenous team members and neighboring communities.'

ABOUT GRAHAM DICKSON – FOUNDER & CEO, ARCTIC KINGDOM

As the founder and CEO of Arctic Kingdom, Graham has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to tourism in the Canadian North over the past two-plus decades. His visionary leadership and dedication to showcasing the beauty of the Arctic earned him the prestigious Pioneer of Tourism Award from the Government of Nunavut, marking a historic milestone as the sole recipient of this esteemed recognition for his transformative contributions to the region's tourism industry. Graham's work in the North has been recognized as fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographic as well as the Royal Geographical Society. Graham served on the board of Nunavut Tourism for over a decade and is the Vice Chair of Nunavut Film.

SOURCE Arctic Kingdom

For further information: Katherine Johnson, Arctic Kingdom, Phone: 867 - 444 - 5691, [email protected]; PO Box 6117, Iqaluit NU X0A 0H0, www.arctickingdom.com