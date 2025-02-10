Arctic Kingdom and Arctic Bay Adventures Announce Unique Partnership to Enhance the Floe Edge Safari Experience

ARCTIC BAY, NU, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Arctic Kingdom, a leader in Arctic adventure travel and Arctic Bay Adventures, Nunavut's only community owned and operated Inuit tourism company are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership. Drawing on decades of expertise, this collaboration will provide guests from around the world unparalleled wildlife encounters on the Floe Edge led by local Inuit guides and elders alongside Arctic Kingdom's seasoned expedition team. The partnership is designed to strengthen tourism in the region, foster cross-knowledge sharing, and ensure long-term sustainable success for both organizations.

"This partnership with Arctic Bay Adventures exemplifies our commitment to creating immersive and sustainable Arctic experiences for visitors while delivering on capacity building and industry development at the community level," said Graham Dickson, Founder and Chief Expedition Officer of Arctic Kingdom. "By combining our expertise, hospitality and connections with the tourism industry together with the deep cultural knowledge of Inuit guides, we aim to offer visitors an unmatched journey into the heart of the Arctic.

"This collaboration with Arctic Kingdom allows us to share our culture, traditions, and knowledge of the Arctic with visitors from around the world," said Philip Kalluk, President of Arctic Bay Adventures. "By working together, we can provide an authentic and unforgettable experience while fostering sustainable tourism that benefits our community, preserves the Arctic environment and raises the standard and community capacity to deliver world class tourism."

Highlights of the Floe Edge Safari Experience with the Arctic Bay Adventures & Arctic Kingdom Partnership:

Inuit-Guided Wildlife Encounters

Guests will have the rare opportunity to observe iconic Arctic wildlife, including narwhals, belugas, and polar bears, under the guidance of experienced Inuit guides. These experts will share traditional knowledge and deep insights into the connection between the Inuit way of life and the Arctic landscape. Dynamic Floe Edge Excursions

The adventure includes daily trips to the awe-inspiring floe edge, where the sea ice meets the open arctic ocean. Guests will witness breathtaking Arctic scenery and experience the thrill of spotting animals in their natural habitat, from migratory birds to rare sightings of bowhead and beluga whales and walruses. Immersive Arctic Experiences

Activities such as snorkeling, kayaking among sea ice, snowshoeing, and fat biking (when conditions allow) will provide guests with unique ways to engage with the Arctic environment. Inuit Storytelling and Education

Through presentations and informal conversations, Inuit guides and leaders will share their rich cultural heritage, providing guests with a deeper understanding of the Arctic environment and Inuit traditions.

A Global Experience Rooted in Local Expertise

Arctic Kingdom will market this exceptional Floe Edge Safari to international travelers, bringing travellers to Arctic Bay to experience the magic of the Arctic. With a focus on sustainability and long-term growth with local training programs, job shadowing and professional development, this partnership will position Arctic Bay as a premiere destination for Arctic tourism. https://arctickingdom.com/expeditions/floe-edge

The 2025 Floe Edge season marks the official launch of this partnership, with multiple departures planned and a full season of guests confirmed. Both Arctic Kingdom and Arctic Bay Adventures are excited to welcome adventurers to this remarkable region for an unforgettable experience.

About Arctic Bay Adventures

Arctic Bay Adventures is Nunavut's only community-owned and operated Inuit tourism company. With a focus on providing authentic, locally guided experiences, Arctic Bay Adventures showcases the best of Inuit culture and the Arctic's unique wildlife and landscapes.

About Arctic Kingdom

Arctic Kingdom is Canada's leading Arctic travel company, specializing in bespoke wildlife safaris and authentic experiences in the High Arctic. With over 25 years of expertise, Arctic Kingdom is committed to creating once-in-a-lifetime adventures that connect guests with the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Arctic.

www.arctickingdom.com

www.arcticbayadventures.com

SOURCE Arctic Kingdom

For media inquiries or more information about this partnership and the upcoming Floe Edge Safari, please contact: Contact Information - Arctic Kingdom: Brad Miron, [email protected], 519 400 0039; Contact Information - Arctic Bay Adventures: Chris Mitchell, [email protected], (867) 439-8888, Toll Free (855) 272-8428, Mobile (867) 875-0009