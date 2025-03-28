Arclin Firepoint™ Revolutionizes Fire Safety with Advanced Technology to Fortify Homes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arclin™, a leading material science company, proudly introduces Arclin Firepoint™, a revolutionary fire-resistant building material engineered to offer unparalleled fire protection for homes.

Utilizing patented intumescent technology, Firepoint fire-rated assemblies are proven to withstand flames for up to 90 minutes on 60-minute wall assemblies—significantly outperforming traditional materials. With 53% more fire resistance than standard code requirements,* Firepoint stalls flames, giving residents and first responders critical extra time to react, ultimately helping to save lives and protect what matters most, including homes and valued possessions.

As wildfire threats increase, Firepoint provides a comprehensive solution that exceeds code requirements.* Its patented technology fortifies homes with a "coat of armor" that resists and slows the spread of flames, minimizing damage. Engineered for durability and easy installation, Firepoint is an ideal choice for both single-family and multi-family homes.

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of fire safety innovation," said Brad Bolduc, president and chief executive officer of Arclin. "Arclin Firepoint offers superior fire protection that can stall flames to help save lives, plus it creates increased building efficiency, helping architects, builders and homeowners save on material costs, labor, and construction time. Firepoint gives homeowners peace of mind, knowing their homes are better protected while meeting the highest standards of fire safety."

Key Features of Firepoint

Fire Rated: Unparalleled protection with 53% more fire resistance than code* and demonstrated to withstand fire for up to 90 minutes on 60-minute wall assemblies, providing an extra layer of protection for families and first responders.

Certified: Interior and exterior wall assemblies (Type III and V) that are certified by the ICC for 1-hour and 2-hour burn tests for both residential and non-residential applications.

Ease of Use: Lightweight, easy to handle, replaces and eliminates additional/unneeded layers in both interior and exterior wall assemblies, offers efficiency in materials and labor, and the flexibility to use any cladding, all while reducing construction time.

Warranty and Weather Resistance: 20-year performance warranty.** Superior weather resistance allows Firepoint to be exposed to the elements for up to six months, resists cracking, chipping, and flaking during installation without compromising performance.

Strategic Partnership with Matt Risinger of The Build Show™

In addition to launching this revolutionary new product, Arclin is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Matt Risinger, a recognized expert in building science and home construction and founder of The Build Show™. As part of the partnership, Matt will help emphasize the importance of fire-resistant materials in home construction through compelling real-life application and backyard testing.

"I'm excited to partner with Arclin Firepoint to showcase their innovative fire-resistant technology," said Matt Risinger, builder and founder of The Build Show™. "As a builder, safety is always a top priority. Firepoint goes beyond traditional fire safety standards, offering a cutting-edge solution that provides unmatched fire protection, superior performance, and exceptional durability, all while improving building efficiency. I truly believe this technology is a game-changer for the industry."

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Matt Risinger as our partner and advocate for Firepoint," said Jana Wright, vice president of brand and marketing at Arclin. "His expertise in building science and his passion for creating safer, smarter homes align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions for the construction industry."

About Arclin Firepoint

Engineered for excellence by industry-leading manufacturer Arclin, Firepoint provides revolutionary fire-resistant building materials that combine advanced technology with superior performance. Firepoint's patented intumescent technology is designed to slow down the spread of flames and provide more fire resistance than code,* giving first responders and residents critical time to respond in case of a fire—time that can make all the difference. The superior fire resistance Firepoint offers provides homeowners peace of mind, knowing that their homes are better protected in the event of a fire. For more information, visit www.firepoint.arclin.com.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

*Per ASTM E-119 in a third-party accredited lab

** Per ASTM E-119 in a third-party accredited lab after 6-month weather exposure

Note to editors: High-resolution images and additional materials are available upon request.

SOURCE Arclin

Ashley Mowrey, Canton Street Communications, Phone: 404-277-1017, Email: [email protected]