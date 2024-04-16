Architectural contest - Announcement of the finalists chosen by the jury for the Imagine Centennial project

BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Mayor Georges Bourelle and members of the Municipal Council are delighted with the completion of the first phase of the multidisciplinary architectural competition for a new multipurpose cultural centre in Beaconsfield. This project is part of the overall revitalization of Centennial Park and Marina.

"This exceptional public green space deserves a project that is fully adapted to its waterfront landscape. The architectural competition allows for a structured evaluation of different ideas and approaches in order to arrive at a design that harmoniously integrates the landscape with the cultural uses of this unique site," explains Mayor Bourelle.

The jury of the architectural competition is pleased to announce its recommendation to the City of Beaconsfield regarding the selection of four finalists. Co-chaired by Anne-Marie Parent and Gavin Affleck, the jury deliberated under the guidance of the professional advisor Philippe Drolet on April 2 and 3. The evaluation of the proposals aims to identify the conceptual approaches that will highlight the riverside landscape and the collective heritage of the community of Beaconsfield.

The members of the jury would like to recognize the quality of the applications and the thorough analysis of the project's characteristics. A total of 32 high calibre applications were submitted. Taking into account the objectives of the project and the evaluation criteria set out in the regulations for the competition, the jury highlighted that the finalists were chosen for the excellence of their proposals and the strong development potential of their concepts with a view to the second phase of the competition.

In accordance with the documents for the competition and established by consensus, the jury recommends the following professionals as finalists of the multidisciplinary architectural competition for a new multipurpose cultural centre in Beaconsfield (in alphabetical order):

Chevalier Moralès, in collaboration with Vlan Paysages, Pageau Morel, Latéral, Équipe Laurence

In Situ + DMA, in collaboration with Vlan Paysage, Kelvin Emtech, Lateral, Équipe Laurence

Lemay, Bouthillette Parizeau, Elema

Saunders Architecture, Bourgeois Lechasseur architectes, Option Aménagement, Stantec

"The City of Beaconsfield is fully engaged in the process and looks forward to the launch of the second phase of the competition which will result in the recommendation of a winner and a concept for a new multipurpose cultural centre for this magnificent waterfront site in Beaconsfield", concludes Mayor Bourelle.

