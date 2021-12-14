ArcelorMittal pays tribute to its builders of yesterday and today in its Corporate Manifesto

Sometimes it is said that ArcelorMittal is the best-kept secret in Québec. Every person, every business and every company on the North Shore, but also throughout Québec, benefits from the organization's positive effects. Beyond the gigantic equipment and facilities that make ArcelorMittal's reputation on the North Shore, there are its people, the 2,500 women and men who work there every day with heart and determination.

"Since 2020, we are engaged in a profound transformation, and this Manifesto echoes our will to put our people at the heart of all our actions. Today we are taking a new step by putting the spotlight on everything we represent together and to which we aspire. I am especially proud of what we accomplish every day, and I have confidence we will go even farther," declared Mr. Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Manifesto can be viewed on the following link: mines-infrastructure-arcelormittal.com

In parallel, ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada proceeded with a complete overhaul of its website to reflect the great ambitions the company nurtures for the future.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel company and one of the five biggest international iron ore producers, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary companies operating in Quebec's North Shore region. AMIC ensures the transportation of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier and operates a seaport at Port-Cartier, allowing transportation and shipping of AMMC products to four continents. AMMC produces concentrate and iron oxide pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ over 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the biggest employer on the North Shore.

