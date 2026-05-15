ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ordered to pay 100 million dollars for infractions made under the Fisheries Act

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Court of Quebec sentenced ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P (AMMC) on 100 counts under the Fisheries Act following a guilty plea for releasing various harmful substances into fish-bearing waters between 2014 and 2022 at the Mont-Wright and Fire Lake mining complexes.

Following a joint submission and taking into account the nature of the offence and the circumstances surrounding its commission, the Court ordered AMMC to pay, pursuant to paragraph 79.2 f) of the Fisheries Act, a total of 100 million dollars, representing one million dollars for each count.

The overwhelming majority of this amount will be directed to the Environmental Damages Fund. AMMC was also ordered to pay and $249,903.61 to Environment and Climate Change Canada as a reimbursement for investigation costs. A further order was imposed requiring the company to produce an environmental management plan.

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Director of Public Prosecutions, George Dolhai, said, "The overwhelming evidence presented by the Crown led to an admission of guilt for releasing harmful substances into fish-bearing waters. Polluters must be held to account for offences resulting from their negligence. The fine of 100 million dollars reflects Canadians' collective condemnation of these actions and seeks to deter those who may be contemplating committing these types of infractions."

Quick Facts

This is the harshest penalty ever imposed in Canada under the Fisheries Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada has dedicated regulatory and economic crimes prosecutions teams across the country who prosecute offences pursuant to over 75 regulatory and economic statutes and regulations, including the Fisheries Act.

Along with conducting prosecutions, Public Prosecution Service of Canada prosecutors provide advice and support to regulatory enforcement agencies through training initiatives and bilateral meetings. Prosecutors also provide advice to our regulatory partners at the investigation stage and receive support from them at the trial stage. This regular collaboration with regulatory partner promotes dialogue and improves investigations and prosecutions.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

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SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

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