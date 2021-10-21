"By supporting this promising project, we are proud to affirm our commitment as a responsible corporate citizen even more strongly. This partnership is very important for ArcelorMittal because it will allow a sustainable improvement of the mission of Centre d'Action Bénévole de Port-Cartier. It therefore will benefit the entire local population," declared Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal.

Scheduled for winter 2023 for a total value estimated at $4 million, the project will allow the addition of four new services to the Centre d'Action Bénévole's offering: a food assistance counter and cold storage rooms, a room adapted for a day centre, a high-capacity participatory kitchen, and a large hall that will be made accessible to businesses and people from the region.

"This is the biggest donation in the history of Centre d'Action Bénévole de Port-Cartier, and ArcelorMittal's contribution is of inestimable value for our organization's mission. Above all, the scope of this partnership represents an enormous step forward in making our relocation project a reality. We are delighted with the confidence shown by our major partner and we hope this announcement will encourage other local community leaders to support our mutual aid mission," declared Laurencia Bond, Executive Director of Centre d'Action Bénévole de Port-Cartier.

The Centre d'Action Bénévole de Port-Cartier relocation project also provides for the upgrade of the former St-Alexandre church, which will allow revitalization of the building's historic and heritage aspects and ensure its preservation for future generations. Organized in collaboration with the Conseil du Patrimoine religieux du Québec (CPRQ), the approach will make it possible to provide essential assistance to the local community and develop the region's religious heritage.

