ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada acquires Legault Métal

ArcelorMittal continues Legault Métal's operations

An extended presence for the steelmaker in the Quebec market

market Local scrap metal collected, recycled and transformed by local people

CONTRECOEUR, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada announced today that it is acquiring the assets of Legault Métal Inc., a metals recycling company with facilities in Trécesson, Val d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda and La Sarre, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Quebec, Canada). These sites, which will now operate under the name Legault Métal, a division of ArcelorMittal, will continue to deliver its services to scrap dealers and individuals.

"We are pleased to welcome Legault Métal Inc., a long-standing supplier, to our organization and further reinforce our presence in the Quebec scrap recycling market," said François Perras, Chief Executive Officer for ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada. "As the largest recycler of scrap for local use in Quebec, we are further securing our supply of raw materials from this important region and strengthening our value chain. We are excited to extend our footprint to Abitibi and will work hard with the local team to earn the trust of our new host communities."

Well established in Quebec since the 1960s, ArcelorMittal will continue the tradition of excellence that Legault Métal has maintained since 1968 and ensure local opportunities are available for scrap metal collected mostly in the region but also elsewhere in Quebec, in Ontario and across Canada. "I could not find a better partner than ArcelorMittal to maintain the activities of the largest recycling company in Abitibi and ensure an outlet is available for scrap from our clients," said Gerry Legault, outgoing owner of Legault Métal Inc. with his spouse Aurore. "This transaction is the best outcome for our employees, our suppliers and the community. Allow me to thank everyone for their loyalty over time; I am confident that you will be able to forge such strong ties with ArcelorMittal."

Gerry Legault will support the ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada team to ensure a smooth transition of operations over the coming months. The approximately 100 people who are currently working for Legault Métal remain employed by the company as of the transaction date.

Recycling is a strategic activity of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, which uses two main raw materials – iron ore from Northern Quebec and scrap metal - to produce steel. The company currently owns a recycling and scrap processing center in Contrecoeur, Quebec. This facility processes approximately 800,000 tonnes of scrap per year used within the two ArcelorMittal steelworks to make new steel. Over the last two years, ArcelorMittal has announced strategic investments of more than CAD$160 million in its steelmaking facilities in Quebec to improve its performance, reduce its environmental footprint and ensure its sustainability.

About ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's (http://long-canada.arcelormittal.com) mission is to safely manufacture sustainable steel in accordance with its values of health and safety, quality, leadership and sustainability. The company employs about 1,600 people in Contrecoeur, Longueuil and Montreal and about 200 people in Hamilton. It operates a scrap-metal recycling and conversion centre, an iron-ore reduction plant, two steel mills, three rolling mills and two wire-drawing mills. The group has an annual production capacity of over 2 million tons of steel and generates economic spinoffs of more than $1 billion per year.

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada is part of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading integrated steel and mining company, with a presence in more than 60 countries.

About Legault Métal Inc.

Legault Métal offers metal recovery and processing services on its sites as well as the delivery of containers for scrap metal collection to its customers. With 100 employees in its branches, it has a strong presence in Abitibi since 1968.

Photo captions:

Photo 1: A view of Legault Métal's Trécesson, Quebec operations, one of the sites acquired by ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada.

Photo 2: Legault Métal has been collecting and processing scrap metal in Abitibi-Témiscamingue for more than 50 years.

Photo 3: (From left to right) Legault Métal outgoing owners Aurore and Gerry Legault and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer François Théorêt finalize the last details surrounding the transaction.

Photo 4: (From left to right) Gerry Legault, one of Legault Métal's outgoing owners, signs documents pertaining to the transaction along with François Théorêt, Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada.

