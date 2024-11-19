LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians know the value of a healthy and safe environment. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers strive to ensure that businesses and the public comply with the laws and regulations designed to protect Canada's natural environment.

On November 18, 2024, ArcelorMittal Exploitation Minière Canada s.e.n.c. was convicted by the Court of Québec to pay a fine of $100,000, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Fisheries Act. The conviction follows events that occurred between June and September 2022, when the company obstructed Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers. The fine will be directed to the Receiver General for Canada.

From June 14 to 17, 2022, enforcement officers inspected the site of the Mont-Wright mining complex located in Fermont, Quebec. During the inspection, officers asked ArcelorMittal Exploitation Minière Canada s.e.n.c. to provide documents to verify compliance with the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations and the Fisheries Act.

Between June 14, 2022, and September 27, 2022, enforcement officers followed up to obtain the documents requested during the inspection. On September 27, 2022, the company replied that it would not provide some of these documents. In so doing, the company obstructed Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers in the performance of their duties, thereby contravening section 62 of the Fisheries Act.

In addition to the fine, the Court ordered ArcelorMittal Exploitation Minière Canada s.e.n.c. to submit the documents it had refused to provide to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under certain federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act, which prohibit the deposit of deleterious substances into water frequented by fish.

Under this Act, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers have the authority to conduct inspections and gather the information necessary to assess compliance with the Act and regulations.

