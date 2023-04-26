FERMONT, QC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") has reached another milestone in its energy transition by becoming the first mining company in Québec and the first company on the North Shore to use electric buses to transport its workers. The eight buses that will be used by ArcelorMittal were manufactured in Saint-Jérôme by the Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV). They will be operated by Transport Therrien, a Fermont-based company that is part of Groupe Autobus Maheux, while the design and installation of the charging infrastructure was undertaken by Cléo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec.

On the picture : Pierre Maheux, President, Groupe Autobus Maheux, Karine Bouchard, Sales Director, Electric Lion, Jeff Desruisseaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cléo and Jean-Paul Ordioni, Chief Operating Officer (interim), ArcelorMittal Mining Canada. Photo Credit : Patrick Canuel (CNW Group/ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.)

"With the arrival of electric buses for our employees, we are continuing to implement our sustainable development strategy. We are particularly pleased about being the first in Québec to bring this plan to fruition in collaboration with local companies like Lion Electric, Transport Therrien and Cléo, who are teaming up with us to help us reduce our carbon footprint," said Mapi Mobwano, president and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

"We are proud to participate in decarbonizing our industry by using electric vehicles. Since acquiring our first electric bus in 2016, we have developed the expertise to meet the energy transition challenge in northern environments. Today, we pay tribute to ArcelorMittal's leadership. This unprecedented project proves that it is now possible to operate a fleet of electric buses north of the 53rd parallel," said Pierre Maheux, president of Groupe Autobus Maheux

To support and encourage the electrification of transportation, ArcelorMittal has also started installing electric charging stations at its Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier facilities. Twelve FLO charging stations have already been installed and more will be installed within a few months. These stations are accessible at all times and are free of charge for employees.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, a world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Québec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region. To learn more: mines-infrastructure-arcelormittal.com

About Transport Therrien and Groupe Autobus Maheux

Transport Therrien, a subsidiary of Groupe Autobus Maheux, is the bus transportation specialist in Fermont. In operation since 1958, the company has about 30 employees and provides safe and reliable transportation services for workers, students and charter customers. Groupe Autobus Maheux is a company with approximately 340 employees operating over 220 vehicles, based primarily in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Northern Québec, the Outaouais and Caniapiscau.

