Aramark Canada, a national provider of hospitality services, has released its annual Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) milestones from the past year and plans for future growth and development of ESG initiatives within the country. With a truly global supply chain and operations that extend into every province and territory, it makes sense that the company would develop a holistic sustainability strategy that is equal parts people and planet.

Aramark President Andy Siklos is excited about the progress the company has made.

"We put a lot of effort into gathering and analyzing data from new sources in recent years", says Siklos, "and now as we execute programs that are designed to improve upon our benchmarks, we are starting to see the return on that investment. The results of the past year confirm why we are known in the managed services industry as the leader in ESG innovation."

IT STARTS WITH PEOPLE

At the core of Aramark Canada's approach to ESG is a commitment to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into the company culture. Inspired by the goals of Reconciliation in Canada, special focus has been placed on investment into Indigenous communities across the country that were negatively impacted by colonization. Examples of this include significant growth in hiring and retention of employees with Indigenous heritage and increased spend with businesses owned and operated by proprietors from First Nations communities.

The company's employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which provide connectivity across huge geographies and business segments for those with shared background and life experience, focus on professional development and expanding diversity.

TAKING CARE OF THE PLANET

The value placed upon environmental stewardship as a key element of Aramark's growth strategy reached new heights this year toward net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with the official approval of new global near- and long-term science-based targets to reduce the company's carbon footprint. These enterprise-wide targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global standard for corporate net-zero target setting.

"The responsibility to aggressively mitigate the threats posed by climate change is something we all share" said Michael Yarymowich, Director of Sustainability at Aramark Canada. "Working with experts to establish a set of timebound goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and stating them publicly is the best way for us to demonstrate how seriously we take that responsibility."

Minimizing waste is another priority identified by Aramark's Be Well. Do Well. platform. Statistics in the report show impressive results in cutting down food waste. Additionally, and through the introduction of new service models that rely on reusable containers, we are making great strides towards the elimination of single use plastics and packaging as well.

"Small volumes of food left over from events or as the result of large-scale institutional production are impossible to avoid completely," says Yarymowich, "however our ability to donate food to members of our community in need have increased exponentially in the past year. We see that trend continuing in the year ahead."

To read Aramark Canada's 2023 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report, please click here.

About Be Well. Do Well.

Launched in Canada in 2021, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark's environmental, social, and corporate governance platform and directly connects to the company's mission: Because we're rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Learn more at www.aramark.ca/sustainability.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In this press release these statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to emissions reduction targets and initiatives, and reporting of progress on these targets and initiatives. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "aim," "anticipate," "are or remain or continue to be confident," "have confidence," "estimate," "expect," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "see," "look to" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative versions of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that we expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are set forth under the headings Item 1A "Risk Factors" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on November 22, 2022 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and which may be obtained by contacting Aramark's investor relations department via its website at www.aramark.com. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and in our other filings with the SEC. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in our expectations, or otherwise, except as required by law.

