April 16th is National Advance Care Planning Day in Canada

Karine Diedrich, Director of the Advance Care Planning (ACP) in Canada initiative says, "Having an Advance Care Plan will help to ensure your values and health care wishes are respected. In these unprecedented times, with the impacts of COVID-19 felt around the world, it's more important than ever to stay connected to loved ones, regardless of distance, and to have conversations about your values, wishes and what is important to you."

The ACP in Canada website - advancecareplanning.ca/acpday - features downloadable resources, including posters and social media graphics for organizations and individuals across Canada to promote the ACP Day campaign.

For its signature event on April 16, ACP in Canada will host a free, exclusive online screening of the critically acclaimed movie The Father for members of the public. Our hope is that the movie will prompt important conversations among Canadians about the type of care and quality of life that's important to them.

Canadians have spoken, and although 80% of the population believes Advance Care Planning is important, less than 1 in 5 Canadians have an Advance Care Plan. Between 6 and 8 pm on April16th, we recommend speaking with your loved ones about your values, wishes and what is important to you.

It's not always an easy conversation to have. Fortunately, the ACP website at www.advancecareplanning.ca is full of information, tools, and prompts to help with starting these conversations. There are also links to provincial and territorial-specific ACP resources across Canada.

How are you connecting with friends and loved ones during these times? Share inspiring conversations and stories using the hashtags #ACPDay2021 and #ACPinCanada.



The national 'Speak Up' Advance Care Planning (ACP) in Canada initiative is led by the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) and supported with a financial contribution from Health Canada. The initiative aims to help people living in Canada prepare for their future and personal health care. The project involves a series of public awareness campaigns, supports community-based ACP programs, and promotes ACP resources and guides.

Advance Care Planning Day in Canada is also made possible with generous financial support from GSK.

The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) is a member of the National Advance Care Planning Task Group, comprised of representatives from a number of organizations and professions across Canada.

www.advancecareplanning.ca

SOURCE Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association

For further information: Michael Powell, Communications Officer, 1-800-668-2785 Ext 235, [email protected]

