QUEBEC CITY, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Zilia, a Canadian health technology company, is proud to announce that its flagship product, the Zilia Ocular™, has received approval from Health Canada. It is the first device in the world authorized to measure oxygen saturation in the eye—a breakthrough that has the potential to redefine eye care.

Zilia Ocular: A World First Set to Revolutionize Eye Care (CNW Group/Zilia)

Developed in Quebec City, the Zilia Ocular is a revolutionary retinal camera equipped with a patented optical technology that enables the non-invasive measurement of oxygenation in the eye. This metabolic biomarker gives eye care professionals an entirely new window into the physiological state of the eye, with the goal of detecting issues well before structural damage occurs.

"This represents a true paradigm shift," said Dr. Patrick Sauvageau, optometrist, CEO and co-founder of Zilia. "By measuring retinal oxygenation in real time, we aim to help clinicians detect and manage eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration more effectively."

A Breakthrough at the Heart of Oculomics

As oculomics—an emerging field that uses the eye as a gateway to assess overall health—gains traction globally, biomarkers like oxygen saturation are paving the way for a more preventive, personalized, and data-driven approach to medicine. The Zilia Ocular is at the forefront of this movement, introducing a layer of analysis that was previously inaccessible in clinical settings.

Zilia plans to launch its device in Canada in the coming months, followed by expansion into the United States and Europe.

About Zilia

Zilia is a health technology company developing a groundbreaking platform to non-invasively measure biomarkers in the eye, with an initial focus on ocular oximetry. By integrating advanced photonics and artificial intelligence, Zilia's first-of-kind technology is intended to leverage the eye's optical properties and direct connections to the vascular system and the brain to capture critical information on ocular and overall health.

For more information: https://ziliahealth.com .

