Appointment to the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated

Montreal, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Ensuring the safe and efficient operation of Montreal's federal bridges is essential to facilitating travel for residents of and visitors to the region and to moving millions of dollars in goods across the country each day.

Today the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Henri-Jean Bonnis to the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI).

He replaces Mr. Dominique Bouchard, whose term as a board director ends on June 17, 2019. Minister Champagne thanked Mr. Bouchard for his dedicated service to the organization and wished him luck in his future endeavours.

Mr. Bonnis has more than 15 years of diverse experience in the areas of investment planning, program administration, and project management. He is currently the founding President of Adsum, a strategic consulting firm. He has also provided strategic advice to organizations including: Investissements PSP, Aequo, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Banque Nationale Financial Group and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Mr. Bonnis also has extensive board of director's experience. He is the current president of the board of directors of the Montreal Chapter of the Project Management Institute. He was vice-president of the board of directors of the Théâtre de Quat'Sous, Montréal, a position he held until December 2018, and has previously served on the board of directors of the St. John's Ambulance Quebec Counsel, le Centre Local de Développment de Lachine Affaires and the Order of Quebec Engineers, Montreal regional board.

This appointment is part of the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolios by providing them with information and referrals.

"I am pleased to announce Mr. Bonnis' appointment to the board of directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated. The JCCBI plays an extremely important role in ensuring the continued safety and sustainability of Montreal's federal bridges and Mr. Bonnis' financial expertise and project management experience will be considerable assets to the organization as it continues to fulfill its mandate."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The JCCBI, a Crown Corporation that operates at arm's length from the government, reports to Parliament through the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The JCCBI owns and operates five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area:

the Champlain Bridge and the Estacade;



the Jacques Cartier Bridge;



the Melocheville tunnel;



the Honoré Mercier Bridge (federal portion);



the Bonaventure Expressway (federal portion).

