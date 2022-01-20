Appointment of Yves Mauffette as Chair of the INRS Board of Directors

This new position follows the appointment of Mr. Mauffette by the INRS Board of Directors last December, the appointment of Mr. Jean-Pierre Ouellet as a new member of the Board by the Québec Government's Cabinet on January 19, 2022, thus ending Mr. Ringuet's mandate. Michel Ringuet has been a member of the INRS Board of Directors since 2014.

"I would like to sincerely thank the outgoing Chairman of the Board, Michel Ringuet, for his qualities as an academic manager and his considerable efforts to guide INRS in its mission. I am very grateful to him. It will be an honour to collaborate with our new president, Yves Mauffette, in order to continue the strategic development of the institution," Luc-Alain Giraldeau, INRS Chief Executive Officer.

New Chair

Yves Mauffette is a retired professor at the Department of Biological Sciences at the Faculty of Science of the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). He specializes in the field of plant-insect interactions and finished his studies at McGill University and UC Davis in Ecology.

He was Vice-Dean of Studies and Dean of the Faculty from 2002 to 2009. He served as Vice-Rector, Research and Creation at UQAM from 2009 to 2015. He actively participated in the development of the Bachelor of Science in Biology (BScB) program and coordinated its implementation. Mr. Mauffette is also a field biologist specialized in plant biology and entomology.

In 2002, he was awarded the Prix d'excellence en enseignement by the Université du Québec and, in 2004, and the 3M national teaching fellowship awarded by the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education. He also received the 2015 ADARUQ award, which is given to an individual who has distinguished himself in his role as a research administrator.

As a member of the INRS Board of Directors since June 2020, and Chair of the Governance and Ethics Committee, Mr. Mauffette has an excellent knowledge of the institution and will be able to guide INRS to become a model of university governance.

Appointment of Board Members

The Cabinet confirms the reappointment of two board members and the appointment of a new director to the INRS Board of Directors, for a mandate of three years (starting January 19, 2022).

Andrée Blanchet, a member of the INRS Board of Directors since May 2018, is being reappointed. Ms. Blanchet is Chief of Administrative Services, Medical and University Affairs Branch at CHUM and Chair of the INRS Human Resources Committee.

Martin Larrivée, a member of the INRS Board of Directors since May 2018, is also being reappointed. He is also Vice-chair of the Board. Mr. Larrivée works as vice-president of finance at INO. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of Moisson Québec. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Mouvement des accélérateurs d'innovation du Québec.

Jean-Pierre Ouellet is starting a new mandate as a board member. Retired Rector of the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR), Mr. Ouellet holds a Ph. D. in zoology from the University of Alberta. He was a professor of biology at UQAR from 1992 to 2006, then served as Dean and Vice-rector.

Ludivine Lafosse has been appointed to the INRS Board of Directors by the INRS Student Federation for a two-year mandate starting November 23, 2021. Ph. D. student in water sciences, under the supervision of Professor Jacob Stolle, her research project focuses on the morphodynamic evolution of estuaries in Nunavut, Canada.

The composition of the INRS Board of Directors is based on the criteria of equity, diversity, and inclusion. The Board is comprised of experienced members with diverse and complementary skills, a definite asset.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Julie Robert, Service des communications et des affaires publiques de l'INRS, 514 971-4747, [email protected]