MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Francisci and Jean Gattuso as the newest members on the board of directors.

Last December they joined our board, which now includes five experienced independent directors from various backgrounds, thus enabling the firm to strategically pursue its growth objectives.

Nathalie Francisci (CNW Group/Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.) Jean Gattuso (CNW Group/Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.)

Nathalie Francisci holds a master's degree in Human Resources Management from the Institut de gestion sociale (IGS) in Paris. A member of the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréées du Québec (CRHA), she also completed the McGill and Rotman Directors Education program and the Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Development program.

Founder of Venatus Conseil and then Associate with Odgers Berndston for several years, she is currently Regional Executive President – Eastern Canada for Gallagher Group. In addition, she is an Associate Professor of Governance at McGill University (Desautels Faculty) and has been a columnist with Les Affaires newspaper for the past 20 years.

Throughout her career, she sat on the board and committees of various firms such as Sphère Média, the Quebec Institute of Corporate Directors (IAS Québec), along with several charities, cultural organizations and associations. She currently sits on the board of directors of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and LG2, a Canadian creation and communication agency.

Jean Gattuso holds a Commerce degree from McGill University and an MBA from the École des sciences de la gestion (ESG, UQAM). He spent 34 years at Lassonde Industries, including 12 as President and Chief Operating Officer until 2021.

He sat on the board of Investissement Québec and the Cercle des présidents. He also co-chaired the National Supply Chain Task Force / Transport Canada. In 2001, he co-founded the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ), where he served as Chairman of the Board for several years.

He is currently an advisory board member with InterSand Group Canada Inc., Burnbrae Farms Limited and Les Aliments Activ Inc. He also sits on the board of Colabor Group Inc. and La Tablée des chefs.

We are confident that their vast experience and extensive background will be invaluable assets for developing our firm and its vision.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is an independent investment manager founded in 1987, with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. The firm manages assets for both institutional investors and private clients.

SOURCE Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.

For further information: David Després, Vice President, Investment Services, (514) 499-1200, https://www.lba.ca/publication/appointment-of-new-board-members/