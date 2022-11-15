MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BFL CANADA is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Giannone as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Barry F. Lorenzetti, President, Founder and CEO for the past 35 years, will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Lisa Giannone (CNW Group/BFL CANADA)

"I am truly excited to have Lisa as our new President and COO. She excels in strategic planning and high-level negotiations and is more recognized explicitly for being creative at finding alternative and innovative solutions with insurers and clients. In addition, she is committed to building and developing high-performing teams while ensuring our BFL culture is present in everything we do."—Barry F. Lorenzetti, President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BFL CANADA.

A Strategic Vision Reflecting Continuity

With over 30 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry, Lisa Giannone has been with BFL CANADA for 13 years, demonstrating inspirational leadership by successfully addressing many growth-related challenges. Since October 2019, Lisa has been serving as Regional Vice President of Eastern Canada.

"It is a privilege to take on this mandate, and I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by our founder Barry F. Lorenzetti. We are a high-performing firm, and innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our success. BFL CANADA has grown organically by attracting the best talent in the industry. We will continue to grow our firm through our distinct culture and business model."—Lisa Giannone, Regional Vice-President—Eastern Canada

About BFL CANADA

Founded in 1987 by Barry F. Lorenzetti, BFL CANADA is one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America. The firm has a team of over 1,200 professionals located in twenty-four cities across the country. BFL CANADA is a founding Partner of Lockton Global LLP, a partnership of independent insurance brokers who provide Risk Management, Insurance and Benefits Consulting services in over 140 countries around the world.

