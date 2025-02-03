TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, announces the appointment of Mr. Luc Reny as an independent member of the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2025. Mr. Reny will also serve as a member of the Corporation's Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee and Audit Committee.

Mr. Reny act as Vice President of Power Corporation since 2005. He is also President of Square Victoria Real Estate Inc. Mr. Reny joined Power Corporation in 1989, where he successively served as Financial Analyst, Executive Assistant to the President, and Head of administration. Mr. Reny began his career at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec, as a financial analyst until 1989.

Mr. Reny is a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Liberty Springs. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee of Gestion B, family office of the Bourgeois family. He was a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Square Victoria Communications Group and La Presse ltée until July 2018. He was also a member and Chairman of the Board of Napec Inc. and a member of the Board of Directors of Biogénie, Vision IP, Groupe Neptune and Remparts de Québec.

Over the years, Mr. Reny has participated in numerous fundraising activities for various charitable organizations. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Armand-Frappier Foundation and a member of the Boards of Directors of the Olo Foundation and the Baxter & Alma Ricard Foundation.

Mr. Reny holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Laval University and an Executive MBA from the University of Sherbrooke. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) diploma from the CFA Institute in Virginia, USA. He obtained his Corporate Director Certification (ASC) from the Collège des administrateurs in February 2017.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Reny has agreed to join our Board," said Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ADF Group. "He will bring with him his many years of experience, that will enable ADF to continue its growth," he concluded.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer; Telephone: (450) 965-1911, Website: www.adfgroup.com