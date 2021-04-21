PIEDMONT, QC, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Martin Bourgoin has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Holding a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of New Brunswick (1985), Mr. Bourgoin has been working in the mining industry for over 30 years and has gained a solid experience with base metals (iron, antimony) and precious metals, as an employee and as a contractor. He has worked in the field of mineral exploration and production (Noranda Exploration, Agnico Eagle, Placer Dome), including three years as chief geologist at the renowned Sigma Mine, and has worked on numerous gold projects in the mining camp of Val-d'Or (Québec).

Mr. Bourgoin founded MRB & Associates, a geological consulting firm (1999-2019) which catered mostly to small junior companies requiring technical assistance with gold exploration projects, and specialized in data acquisition and management, mineral resource estimates, and technical report preparation according to NI 43-101 standards. During the 20 years of existence of the firm – which grew to a peak of 45 employees –, he developed an extensive company and project management expertise.

"We're happy to welcome Mr. Bourgoin on Typhoon's Board. His in-depth knowledge of the mining sector will be a major asset for our company," says Ghislain Morin, Typhoon Exploration's CEO.

For further information: Ghislain Morin, CEO, 819-354-9439, [email protected]; Serge Roy, Chairman of the Board, 819-856-8435, [email protected]