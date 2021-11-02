SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Immune Biosolutions Inc. is consolidating its biopharmaceutical transition, following the accelerated development of its activities. The company will focus its activities towards the discovery and development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases, inflammation and cancer. To propel Immune Biosolutions' growth in this new phase, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luc Paquet as Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past 25 years, Luc Paquet has played a very active role in the life sciences industry, with contributions stemming from both the university level and the private sector. Mr. Paquet has led research teams, managed technology portfolios and participated in the financing of technology projects and companies. Mr. Paquet has been actively involved at Immune Biosolutions for the past several months and his expertise is perfectly suited to maintain the current momentum for the next stage of development which Immune Biosolutions is spearheading.

Immune Biosolutions recently announced the beginning of its Phase I clinical trial for its inhaled COVID-19 antibody therapy two weeks ago in South Africa.

Frédéric Leduc to head a new division

Immune Biosolutions wishes to highlight the leadership of one of its co-found, Frédéric Leduc, who successfully led the company to where it is today. Frédéric Leduc will now become Chief Business Development Officer and will devote a significant portion of his time to consolidating a new nutraceutical division of the company, whose mission will be to develop functional foods for human health and well-being.

Quotes

« With his leadership, his dynamism and his knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, Luc Paquet will allow Immune Biosolutions to continue its progress in its field with confidence and ambition. »

- Louise Proulx, Chair of the Board of Directors

« Over the past few months, I have seen the great potential of Immune Biosolutions' discovery platform and it is with great pleasure that I accept this new challenge. I will work with the founders and all employees to build Immune Biosolutions into a world-class biopharmaceutical company. »

- Luc Paquet, Chief Excutive Officer, Immune Biosolutions.

« The Immune Biosolutions family continues to grow and we are delighted that Luc Paquet has agreed to contribute at the highest level to its success. For my part, I am excited to continue to work towards realizing the full potential of our innovative company, particularly through the many opportunities that nutraceutical technologies offer. »

-Frédéric Leduc, Chief Business Development Officer, Immune Biosolutions.

About Immune Biosolutions inc.

At Immune Biosolutions, we strongly believe that biologics can transform and save lives. Leveraging our technology platforms, we hack the immune system of chickens to discover and engineer the next generation of immunotherapies. Immune Biosolutions is developing a robust pipeline of innovative combinatory biologics in several therapeutic areas, such as infectious diseases and oncology.

