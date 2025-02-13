MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Fondaction Asset Management and Priori-T Capital are pleased to announce the appointment of Étienne Lavoie-Gagnon as Managing Director of their carbon finance fund, Inlandsis Fund. With 25 years of experience in investment and sustainability in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Étienne has developed innovative financing arrangements both in Canada and internationally.

In his new role, he will accelerate the deployment of decarbonization finance, which Inlandsis Fund has been offering since 2017 in regulated and voluntary carbon markets across North America.

Étienne Lavoie-Gagnon (CNW Group/Fondaction Asset Management)

According to him, sustainable finance is now the new standard for the financial sector, because only a global vision of our impacts can ensure the long-term viability of the economy. As such, he sees the carbon market as a key lever for both financing companies' decarbonization projects and positioning them favourably for the transition.

Prior to joining Inlandsis, Étienne was a partner at EY, where he developed innovative financial solutions to support the energy transition. He was also Vice President, Asset Management and Investment Strategy at SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis), where he was responsible for managing an investment portfolio of over $4 billion in the energy and infrastructure sectors. In this capacity, he also directed flagship projects in Québec and New Brunswick, such as the Maison symphonique de Montréal and the Centre Hospitalier Restigouche.

Étienne holds a bachelor's degree in Bioresource Engineering from McGill University and is also a CFA charterholder.

About Inlandsis

Established in 2017, the Inlandsis Fund platform has been supported since its inception by Fondaction and Priori-T Capital, both based in Montréal, Québec. This partnership has led to the creation of a strategic alliance to ensure the success of the Inlandsis funds.

Managed by Fondaction Asset Management, Inlandsis is the only Canadian fund platform, and one of the few worldwide, that generates returns for its investors by leveraging carbon markets to finance greenhouse gas emission reduction and removal projects. For more information, please visit fondsinlandsis.com.

About Fondaction Asset management (FAM)

Fondaction Asset management (FAM) is an impact manager that creates and delivers innovative, high-performance financial solutions to solve major environmental and social issues, generating competitive returns.

As a subsidiary of Fondaction, FAM channels large-scale capital into sectors with high impact potential, accelerating the profound and sustainable transformation of the economy. FAM currently manages fund platforms totalling over $455 million in areas such as energy transition, natural capital protection, environmental markets, and the circular economy.

For more information, please visit fondactiongestiondactifs.ca/en or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Priori-T Capital

Priori-T Capital develops alternative investment solutions aimed at fighting climate change. The company builds on the experience of its managers who, since 2017, have made private investments in partnership with Fondaction in various climate change projects, such as the Inlandsis Fund platform. Today, it aims to create an ecosystem that provides investors with investment opportunities that are carbon market driven and offer entrepreneurs access to capital to build a greener economy. For more information: https://www.prioritcapital.com/home

