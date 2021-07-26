The McPeak-Sirois Group will be able to count on Dr. Asselah's support as President of its Exec. Scientific Committee Tweet this

"It is a privilege and an honor for me to chair the Group's Executive Scientific Committee, whose founding chairman was the late Dr. André Robidoux, who played a major role in promoting clinical research in breast cancer," said Dr. Asselah. "I am very pleased to succeed Dr. Louise Provencher. I will put all my energy, along with my fellow Quebec researchers, in giving hope of additional treatment to people with breast cancer."

Dr. Asselah takes over from Dr. Louise Provencher, surgical oncologist at the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, whose term has expired.

Dr. Jamil Asselah is a medical oncologist and Associate Professor at McGill University. He has been practicing at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) since 2011. Dr. Asselah completed his medical training in oncology at the University of Algiers, then worked at the Institut Curie in Paris in clinical research in breast cancer, and then at the University of Sherbrooke.

Dr. Asselah has led the Breast Cancer Clinical Group within the Rossy Cancer Network. He led the development of practice guidelines to standardize breast cancer treatments for the McGill network (Jewish General Hospital, McGill University Health Centre and St. Mary's Hospital).

Dr. Asselah is one of the leaders of the "Opal" team and has been involved in the development and implementation of the innovative patient portal with the same name, which gives patients immediate access to their personal medical information. He was honored, along with his team, in March 2020 by the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation and received the "National Bank – Innovation and Community Support Award" for his innovative contribution to the significant improvement of patient care.

More recently, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Asselah played a leadership role with the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (MSSS), by being available and by participating in many taskforces, including the COVID Committee of the programme québécois de cancérologie (PQC). The PQC COVID Committee has implemented recommendations to secure Quebec's oncology departments and centers, as well as to optimize the type and duration of treatments. Dr. Asselah played a key role in the design and drafting of the recommendations that were recently issued. The quality of his commitment and leadership throughout this pandemic has brought invaluable benefits to the many people affected by cancer.

About the McPeak-Sirois Group:

The McPeak-Sirois Group is a charitable organization whose mission is to fight breast cancer more effectively by increasing patients' access and participation to clinical trials. The Group's Executive Scientific Committee is made up of internationally renowned scientists who oversee the selection of clinical studies offered to the consortium's member hospitals. Co-founded in 2015 by Susan McPeak, a breast cancer survivor, and Charles Sirois, a well-known entrepreneur, the McPeak-Sirois Group is committed to promoting research that cares by bringing it closer to breast cancer patients throughout Quebec.

www.mcpeaksirois.org

About the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC):

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is one of the world's foremost academic health facilities. Building on the tradition of medical leadership of its founding hospitals, the MUHC provides exceptional multidisciplinary patient-centric care. Affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of McGill University, the MUHC continues to shape the course of adult and pediatric medicine by attracting clinical and research expertise from around the world, assessing the latest in medical technology, and training the next generation of medical professionals. In collaboration with our network partners, we are building a better future for our patients and their families; for our employees, professionals, researchers and students; for our community and above all, for life. www.muhc.ca

