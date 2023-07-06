GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Collège Universel is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Pietroniro as Sports Centre Director. This appointment marks a significant turning point in the evolution of the institution's Sports-Studies program.

After his debut in 1986 with the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs in the QMJHL, Marco Pietroniro gained considerable experience as a coach and manager of hockey operations at various levels. He has distinguished himself in key positions, notably with the Québec team at the 2015 Canada Games U16, the Canadian National Team U17 for the 2015–2016 season, the CHL's Arizona Sundogs, as well as the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL.

His recent accomplishments as Manager of Hockey Operations at Bishop's College School demonstrate his commitment to student athletes' development based on an approach that focuses on integrity, work ethic and positive coaching philosophy.

At Collège Universel, Marco Pietroniro will oversee and coordinate all of the school's sports programs. His in-depth knowledge of player development and experience in student-athlete placements and new program development will be invaluable assets to the visibility of Collège Universel's student athletes. He will also dedicate himself to creating a junior hockey team that will be added to the existing teams, to provide even more benefits to hockey athletes.

"Our goal is to centralize sports activities at Collège Universel, providing student athletes with a rewarding experience and a development and progression plan designed for their success, both in sport and education", quotes Marco Pietroniro, Sports Centre Director at Collège Universel.

"We are delighted to welcome Marco to lead our sports centre. We are confident that his enriched expertise, contribution and leadership will be an important lever for the development of our student-athletes and the reach of our Sport-Studies program," said Saloua Zraida, President and CEO of Collège Universel.

Collège Universel - Campus Gatineau offers a unique Sports-Studies program in the Outaouais region, which combines academic and athletic success. Our prep school-type hockey program offers hockey players the opportunity to play in approximately 40 Showcase games per season, not only in Québec, but also in other provinces in Canada and the United States. At the same time, our male and female basketball and soccer teams compete in the RSEQ league. Thanks to Collège Universel's personalized coaching and teaching, we are proud to see that our student athletes successfully achieve their academic and athletic goals each year.

Collège Universel - Campus Gatineau is a private bilingual college institution subsidized by the Québec Ministry of Education and Higher Education. It offers a wide range of pre-university and technical college diploma (DEC) programs, and welcomes students from all over Québec, Canada, and abroad. All college programs are offered in French and English.

