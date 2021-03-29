MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - I am pleased to announce the appointment of Camille Isaacs Morell, as Vice-President, Hope for Dementia, effective 15 March 2021.

In this role, she will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of plans and activities that fulfill the mission of the organization.

Ms. Isaacs Morell brings extensive experience in marketing communications and business development gained in senior leadership positions and as a board member in major global organizations in the healthcare, financial services and non-profit sectors. In a career spanning more than 20 years in the Caribbean and North America, she has led multi-disciplinary teams to identify opportunities to increase brand awareness, stakeholder engagement and loyalty, creating value for clients, organizations, and the community.

She has a Bachelor's degree in Modern Languages from the University of the West Indies and a Master's degree in Business Administration with specializations in Marketing and International Business from the University of Miami.

Motivated by a vision of a better world in which the quality of life of all people is a priority, Ms. Isaacs-Morell brings a high level of energy and commitment to this role.

Hope for Dementia is a federal non-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of dementia and other cognitive disorders. Raising funds for research is a key component of the organization's mission.

To donate, please visit our website at www.hopefordementia.org/donate

