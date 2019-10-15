Appointment and grant of stock options

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("Sportscene" or "the Company"); (TSXV: SPS.A) is pleases to announce the recent appointment of Mr. Marc Pelletier as Vice-president, marketing and communications. The Board of Directors also granted stock options in respect of 40 000 Class A Shares to Mr Pelletier. These options can be exercised at an exercise price of $5.75 per share, representing the closing price of the Class A Shares on the TSXV on October 11, 2019, and these options expire on October 15, 2026.

Sportscene Group Inc. is a pioneer and a leader in the ambiance restaurant niche in Quebec. Since 1984, it has been operating the restaurant chain La Cage – Brasserie sportive (« La Cage »), which differentiates itself by its sporting ambiance and food offering made from fresh, local products. Enjoying a strong brand image, the La Cage banner is present throughout the Province and comprises 42 outlets at the date hereof. Sportscene is diversifying its restaurant activities through its partnership with the breakfast restaurants L'Avenue, the operation of the Moishes steakhouse, the new concept À Domicile, the Asian cuisine restaurant P.F. Chang's and the development of its catering business at special events, thus becoming a significant player in Quebec's restaurant industry. Besides its restaurant operations, Sportscene is active in the sale of La Cage and Moishes branded products in grocery stores.

