OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is now accepting applications for its Research Fellowship in Photography, supporting innovative and interdisciplinary studies on photography and related visual culture. The Fellowship provides CAN$15,000, covering expenses and allowances, for up to three months of full-time residency between May 1, 2026, and April 30, 2027. Aspiring Fellows have until February 20, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT to apply.

The Research Fellowship in Photography welcomes researchers from all cultural and educational backgrounds who are passionate about exploring, researching, and questioning photography's history and current role in contemporary life. Researchers are encouraged to engage critically with the NGC's diverse photography collections. Topics may include the role of images in colonization, diaspora, nationalism and globalization.

Eligible applicants

The Fellowship is open to art historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students and independent researchers, and other professionals working in the visual arts, museology or in related disciplines in the humanities and social sciences. International applicants are also encouraged to apply. The Fellowship is tenable only at the NGC. Researchers from outside Canada must verify the entry requirements for the Fellowship program on their own.

Previous Fellow Yuta Shimoyama is an M.A. Art History student at the University of Tokyo in Japan, where he is exploring the experiences and works of Japanese-Canadian photographers. His Fellowship research project examined the photographic practices of Japanese artists who emigrated to Canada following the Second World War.

How to apply

For additional details about the application submission process and assessment criteria, visit gallery.ca/research/fellowships.

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people and people living with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

