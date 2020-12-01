Applications Open for Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiatives (SBCCI)

Tropicana Community Services Offers Information Sessions to Not-for-Profits to help them access funds for capacity building projects

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Tropicana Community Services Organization (Tropicana) is encouraging Black-led not-for-profit organizations from all regions of Canada, outside of Quebec, to benefit from the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiatives (SBCCI), capacity building grant.

On November 23, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced the launch of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative's call for proposals for capacity building projects. The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative was created by the Federal government through Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to help increase the capacity of grassroots not-for-profit organizations serving Black communities in Canada.

Tropicana has been selected as an intermediary organization to administer the SBCCI capacity building fund on behalf of the Federal government and will be holding virtual information sessions for interested organizations to learn more about the SBCCI, the application process, eligible projects and expenses, funding amounts, other requirements, and the application deadlines.

The other SBCCI intermediaries include Black Business Initiative (BBI) in Nova Scotia and Groupe 3737 for Quebec.

Information sessions will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 1 st (English session)— 3:30 p.m.ET | 12:30 PT | 4:30 p.m. AT

(English session)— | | AT Thursday, December 3 rd (English session)—5:00 p.m. ET | 2:00 p.m. PT | 6:00 p.m. AT

(English session)—5:00 p.m. ET | | AT Friday, December 4 th (English session)— 3:30p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT | 4:30 p.m. AT

(English session)— | | AT Saturday, December 5 th (English session) —12:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 a.m. PT | 1:00 p.m. AT

(English session) —12:00 p.m. ET | | AT Wednesday, December 9 th (French session)—11:00 a.m. ET | 8:00 a.m. PT | 12:00 p.m. AT

Organizations can register for the sessions here: http://sbcci.ca/info.html

Additional information about SBCCI can be found here: http://sbcci.ca/

ABOUT TROPICANA COMMUNITY SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Tropicana Community Services (Tropicana) was founded in 1980 as a non-profit community organization, with a mission to serve disadvantaged youth and their families, particularly those from the Caribbean. Since then, the organization has grown into a multi–service delivery agency with programs designed to address issues affecting all youth, newcomers, members of the Caribbean and Black communities and others in need. For more information, visit: www.tropicanacommunity.org

SOURCE Tropicana Community Services Organization

For further information: Autherene Adamson, Manager Community Relations & Resource Development, [email protected], 416-439-9009 ext. 1230

