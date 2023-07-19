TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust is now accepting applications for the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program. Residencies are available throughout 2024, with flexible terms ranging from one to three months. The application deadline is October 10, 2023.

The residency program is open to emerging Canadian artists practising a wide array of disciplines. Selected artists will live and create in the inspiring natural setting of the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Centre at Fool's Paradise, the former home and studio of celebrated Canadian landscape artist Doris McCarthy.

Located on the Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto, Fool's Paradise offers a tranquil environment for artists looking to escape, re-energize and focus on their art. Wishing for other artists and creators to experience the same inspiring views that fostered so much of her own artistic expression, McCarthy donated her home to the Ontario Heritage Trust in 1998 with the intention of turning it into an artist-in-residence centre. The Trust launched the program in 2015 and has since welcomed 54 artists from across Canada to McCarthy's home.

To learn more about the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program and to fill out an application, visit www.heritagetrust.on.ca/dmair.

The Trust welcomes applications from artists practising in a variety of creative disciplines, as well as artists from underrepresented backgrounds.

This program is generously supported by RBC Emerging Artists.

Learn more

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For further information: Patricia Njovu, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, Ontario Heritage Trust. [email protected] or 416-325-5074