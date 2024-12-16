Application dates announced for 2024 Mindset and En-Tête Awards for outstanding Canadian reporting on mental health

LONDON, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Application and presentation dates have been announced by The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the annual Mindset Awards and their French counterpart Les prix En-Tête, for outstanding mental health journalism published or broadcast in Canada in 2024. The application dates are staggered, as are the awards ceremonies.

The French awards will be presented first, at an evening event in Montreal on April 24, 2025. The application period for these is from January 3 to January 24, 2025.

Entries now open for 2024 Mindset Awards (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)

The English awards will be presented at a lunch event during the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Calgary on May 30. Applications will be open from February 3 to February 24.

The Forum currently offers English and French awards, in separate streams, for excellence in two areas of mental health reporting: mental health in the workplace, and mental health of young people. Rules for each, and online application forms at the appropriate times, can be accessed on the Mindset and En-Tête websites.

This year, for the first time, all four of the awards on offer are sponsored exclusively by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Jonathan Morris, CEO of the CMHA's B.C. Division, said: "We are big fans of the Mindset and En-Tete guides. Journalists have an important role to play in changing public perceptions of mental illness for the better, and these awards showcase some of the best work in the field."

Forum President Cliff Lonsdale said: "We are delighted that CMHA is expanding its support for these awards. We are also working to add new categories of awards in future, including ones for excellent reporting at the intersections of mental health with addictions, climate change and reconciliation. New sponsorship opportunities are available."

There is no application fee for any of the awards. Finalists are selected by the Forum, with winners then chosen by four juries, whose members are independent of both the Forum and sponsors. Major prizes are worth $1,000 each. Applications, subject to the rules, may be made by media organizations or by individual journalists.

Details of last year's winners, together with podcasts in which the work is discussed, are available on the Mindset and En-Tête websites.

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charitable organization dedicated to the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those they report on. The Mental Health Commission of Canada has provided support for the publication of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, for which the Forum retains sole editorial responsibility. Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, may also be supported by CBC News, The Globe and Mail, and Myriad Canada, as well as individual donors. We thank CNW for its support in distributing this press release.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma

For more information in English, please visit www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, at (519) 852-4946, [email protected]. Pour le français, veuillez visiter www.en-tete.ca ou contacter Lise Villeneuve au (514) 895-2106, [email protected]