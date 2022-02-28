Applications now being accepted for Youth Employment and Skills Program

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Engaging youth in agriculture with meaningful work opportunities is critical to the development of Canada's next generation of farmers.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $3.7 million to enhance the Youth Employment and Skills Program (YESP) and support approximately 300 jobs for youth in the agriculture sector. The YESP aims to support agri-food employers and provide young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30 with job experience in agriculture that could lead to a career working in the sector.

The YESP will support agriculture employers with the cost of hiring Canadian youth with an additional focus on those who face employment barriers. Eligible applicants include producers, agri-businesses, industry associations, provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous organizations and research facilities.

What the YESP offers:

Employers that hire youth facing specific employment barriers will be eligible for 80 per cent of the cost of salaries and benefits, up to $14,000 .

. Applicants will be eligible for an additional $5,000 in funding to address the barriers, including relocation.

in funding to address the barriers, including relocation. Depending on demand, the program will support 50 per cent of salaries and benefits for youth who do not face these barriers, up to $14,000 .

Applications are now open for a limited time. Employers can apply between February 28, 2022 and March 21, 2022 for their project to be considered. Applications forms for the YESP are available through the webpage. Additional information, can be found by contacting [email protected] , or calling: 1-866-452-5558.

The agriculture sector continues to face difficulty accessing labour. The YESP seeks to pair farmers with Canadian youth who may be in need of employment. By promoting youth employment in the agriculture sector, the Government of Canada is ensuring a resilient food supply chain and keeping the sector strong and well-positioned for the future.

Quotes

"Canadian youth are the future of our sector. We need to provide them with tools and opportunities to gain experience to help them reach their full potential. The Youth Employment and Skills Program helps eliminate barriers to employment for those wishing to pursue a career in agriculture. Our Government continues to support agri-food employers to ensure the prosperity of the industry."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Young Canadians deserve opportunities to build their skills and work toward a career that they are truly passionate about. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, with its focus on helping young people facing barriers, creates a path to meaningful employment in many in-demand sectors, including the ever-growing agriculture sector. We all succeed when we open doors for young people to build their careers and dreams."

- The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

Youth facing barriers includes: Indigenous youth, youth living with a physical disability, youth living with a diagnosed mental health disability, visible minorities, recent immigrants (within five years), those residing in a remote location, youth living in a low income household, or a single parent and early school leaver.

First launched in June 2019 , the YESP has supported the creation of nearly 1,000 agricultural jobs across Canada (2020-2021).

, the YESP has supported the creation of nearly 1,000 agricultural jobs across (2020-2021). The YESP is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), an Employment and Social Development Canada-led initiative involving 12 federal departments and agencies. YESS is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to help young people, particularly those facing barriers to employment, get the information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to make a successful transition into the labour market.

