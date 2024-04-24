Applications for SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund now open!

Community groups and not-for-profit organizations nationwide can now apply for grants of up to $20,000 to enhance accessibility to music education in Canada.

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with MusiCounts, has opened applications for the inaugural SiriusXM Soundwaves: A MusiCounts Community Fund. This innovative grant program is dedicated to providing not-for-profit community level organizations across Canada with up to $20,000 in instruments, equipment, and resources necessary to foster accessibility and enhance music education. Eligible organizations can apply today for grants to sustain existing music programs or initiate new ones at musicounts.ca/soundwaves.

SiriusXM Soundwaves a Musicounts Community Fund (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

This initiative is built on the premise that every community deserves the chance to cultivate talent and a passion for music. Community music programs aim to make music education accessible to all youth, especially in underrepresented communities where such opportunities are most needed. SiriusXM Soundwaves will help support these programs, bridge gaps, create opportunities, and make music accessible to more youth.

"Music is a universal language that should be accessible to everyone and through the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund, we are making that a reality for more communities across Canada," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD at SiriusXM Canada. "By removing financial barriers and providing essential resources, we are thrilled to help open doors for young talent to explore, learn, and grow through music."

To celebrate and encourage diversity within music education, the program is designed to be inclusive and flexible. The funds can be allocated to various approaches to music education and used to purchase a wide array of musical instruments and necessary equipment.

"SiriusXM Canada's support is critical to achieving MusiCounts' mission to ensure that all children and youth across Canada have access to music education," said Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts. "The impact of this fund will be felt for generations, as it helps to lay down the foundational support for burgeoning music programs and reinforces the infrastructure of existing ones."

SiriusXM Canada's commitment to the Canadian music ecosystem extends beyond the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund. Through its Canadian Content Development (CCD) contributions, SiriusXM spotlights Canadian talent, artists, and musicians, promoting their work on a national scale. The company's contributions through CCD represent a substantial investment in the future of Canadian music and underline its ongoing commitment to nurturing homegrown talent from every corner of the country.

Applications for the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund are now open until May 30, 2024. For more information or to apply, please visit musicounts.ca/soundwaves.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most.

Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education.

MusiCounts is funded by many of Canada's most dedicated individuals, events, and corporate citizens. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $16,000,000 in support of music education in Canada. These funds have benefitted over 1,500 schools and communities, supported over 290 post-secondary music program graduates, and honoured 18 extraordinary music teachers and seven MusiCounts Inspired Mind Ambassadors.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: SiriusXM Canada Contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, [email protected], 416-528-6678 OR MusiCounts Contact: Kate Bangay, Director, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 416-436-7808