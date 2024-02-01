Applications are open for the 2023 Mindset Awards for outstanding Canadian reporting on issues in mental health

LONDON, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma today opened applications for the Mindset Awards for outstanding mental health journalism published or broadcast in English in Canada in 2023.

The application period for these is from February 1 to February 22. Applications for the En-Tête awards for similar work in French are now closed.

Poster for the Mindset Awards 2023 (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)

The Forum presents Mindset awards for excellence in two areas of mental health reporting: mental health in the workplace, and mental health of young people. Rules are available on the Mindset website.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People and Le Prix En-Tête pour reportage en santé mentale chez les jeunes are sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting and Le prix En-Tête pour reportage en santé mentale au travail are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, courtesy of Canada Life.

There is no application fee. Finalists are selected by the Forum, with winners chosen by four juries, whose members are independent of both the Forum and the sponsors. Major prizes are worth $1,000 each. Applications, subject to the rules, may be made by media organizations or by individual journalists.

The Mindset awards will be presented at a lunch event during the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Toronto on May 31.

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charitable organization dedicated to the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those they report on. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the publication of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, for which the Forum retains sole editorial responsibility. Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, may also be supported by CBC News, The Globe and Mail, and KFB Canada, as well as individual donors. We thank CNW for distributing this press release.

For further information: please visit www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, at 519-852-4946, [email protected]