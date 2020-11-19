OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians remains top priorities for the Government of Canada. That's why we are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good-paying middle class jobs.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, is pleased to announce that Ontario is now accepting applications from municipalities for funding of local infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under this new stream, which was first announced by Minister McKenna on August 5, 2020, the federal government will cover up to 80 per cent of eligible project costs in provinces and 100 per cent for territorial and Indigenous projects. A simplified funding application process will ensure that projects can get underway as soon as possible, and accelerated approvals will ensure that communities in Ontario can address pressing needs in a timely manner.

In Ontario this stream represents up to $1.1 billion in funding and will support a wide range of pandemic-resilient projects like upgrading schools and long-term care homes with things like HVAC and physical distancing measures, or building new parks, cycling and walking paths to help Canadians get outside and stay active.

This includes up to $250 million for the Local Government sub-stream that will help municipalities to address critical local infrastructure needs, which they can start applying for today. The federal government will cover 80% of eligible costs, and the government of Ontario will cover 20% of eligible costs. Apply for funding here.

Eligible projects include infrastructure to support physical distancing, social infrastructure, active transportation and disaster mitigation projects. Successful projects will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and be nominated by the Province to the Federal Government for approval by March 2021. Municipalities are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Municipalities are encouraged to work directly with the Province of Ontario to allow local governments to move forward quickly with tendering and procurement for their infrastructure projects.

"Our government recognizes that with the health and economic challenges presented by COVID-19, we need to support Canadians to protect their health, improve their quality of life, and create jobs. That's why we're providing up to 80 cents on every dollar so that provinces and territories can get working immediately on a wide range of pandemic-resilient projects that create good jobs. We are working with our partners, including Ontario, to ensure that funding applications are completed quickly so that we can build back better. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

The application deadline is December 21, 2020 , for municipalities submitting single projects and January 7, 2021 , for those with multiple projects through the Transfer Payments Ontario website.

, for municipalities submitting single projects and , for those with multiple projects through the Transfer Payments Ontario website. In addition to nearly $250 million allocated to municipalities under the Local Government sub-stream, up to $700 million will be directed to education-related projects nominated by the Ministry of Education, and up to $100 million for long-term care projects nominated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Those ministries are working directly with their respective sectors to nominate projects.

allocated to municipalities under the Local Government sub-stream, up to will be directed to education-related projects nominated by the Ministry of Education, and up to for long-term care projects nominated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Those ministries are working directly with their respective sectors to nominate projects. The federal COVID-19 Resilience stream was added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to enable provinces and territories to re-allocate funds to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. Under this stream, the cost sharing formula is 80 per cent federal funding and 20 per cent provincial funding for public infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure Program to enable provinces and territories to re-allocate funds to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. Under this stream, the cost sharing formula is 80 per cent federal funding and 20 per cent provincial funding for public infrastructure projects. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

