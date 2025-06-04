Applexus Technologies Recognized as a Partner in SAP's Exclusive Partner-Led Territory Program for North America

SEATTLE, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a global leader in SAP digital transformation and business consulting services, today announced its selection as a valued partner in SAP's prestigious Partner-Led Territory (PLT) Program for North America. This strategic recognition empowers Applexus to independently lead and manage the end-to-end customer value journey for mid-market organizations across the region.

SAP's Partner-Led Territory Program is designed to recognize and enable high-performing partners with deep domain knowledge, cloud proficiency, and a consistent record of delivering transformative outcomes. As a designated PLT partner, Applexus is entrusted to independently drive the entire customer lifecycle—from demand generation to deal execution, solution delivery, and ongoing support.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our offerings and longstanding collaboration with SAP," said Nittu Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at Applexus Technologies. "It also reinforces our commitment to enabling clean core S/4HANA transformations and building AI-ready enterprises by leveraging our proprietary platforms, accelerators, and deep SAP domain expertise."

Applexus accelerates successful S/4HANA implementations with its proven toolset, CeleRITE, industry-specific Qualified Partner-Packaged Solutions (QPPS), and an agile RunningStart methodology. By deploying clean core S/4HANA implementations, leveraging the power of SAP Business Data Cloud and modern cloud-based analytics platforms like Databricks, and supplemented by AI accelerators, Applexus is helping customers unlock the full potential of AI.

"Our inclusion in the Partner-Led Territory Program opens new doors to collaborate more deeply with SAP and bring tailored, outcome-driven solutions to our customers," said Jeff O'Kane, Head of Sales, North America, Applexus. "It's a testament to our team, delivery strength, cloud-first approach, and the trust SAP places in our ability to lead complex, enterprise-grade digital transformations across North America."

Applexus has invested significantly in cloud-centric technologies, SAP BTP innovation, and AI enablement. The PLT designation further strengthens Applexus' position to scale these capabilities and drive enterprise modernization aligned with SAP's Clean Core strategies.

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus is a global SAP consulting firm specializing in SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and enterprise AI solutions. We provide end-to-end services from strategic planning through implementation and optimization, backed by industry expertise and innovation-driven accelerators. Applexus helps clients modernize with clean core architectures, enabling scalable, AI-ready business operations.

To learn more, visit www.applexus.com

