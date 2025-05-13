Applexus' CeleRITE Platform for AI-Powered S/4HANA Transformations Now Available on SAP Store

SEATTLE, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Applexus Technologies, a global leader in SAP consulting and digital transformation solutions, today announced that CeleRITE, the industry's only comprehensive AI-powered platform for S/4HANA migrations, is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. This platform simplifies and accelerates migrations to SAP S/4HANA, offering businesses a cost-effective and reliable modernization path.

CeleRITE leverages AI to automate the migration of configuration, custom code, master and transactional data, user roles, and security, significantly reducing risk and manual effort. Customers have achieved up to 75% reduction in migration effort and 50% reduction in overall program cost, making CeleRITE an ideal solution for enterprises seeking efficient ERP modernization.

"CeleRITE represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach S/4HANA migrations, moving from labor-intensive manual processes to intelligent, automated transformations," said Sam Mathew, CEO at Applexus Technologies.

Built with a clean-core philosophy, CeleRITE empowers organizations to achieve and maintain a clean digital core, preparing them to operate seamlessly in a cloud model and adopt future SAP innovations. CeleRITE plays a key role in helping organizations become AI-ready, laying the foundation for leveraging advanced AI and driving intelligent transformation across operations.

"The availability of CeleRITE on SAP Store provides customers direct access to a solution that transforms the economics and timeline of S/4HANA migrations," said Nittu Thomas, COO at Applexus. "Our platform not only reduces migration effort and cost but also positions organizations for long-term success in the cloud."

CeleRITE brings additional unique value to industries like fashion, where it is the only solution that helps SAP AFS customers selectively migrate to S/4HANA Fashion, eliminating the need for costly and disruptive greenfield implementations. This approach enables businesses to preserve existing investments while unlocking the latest innovations in S/4HANA Fashion.

Explore CeleRITE on the SAP Store at https://store.sap.com/dcp/en/product/display-2002000547_live_v1/celerite , where organizations can discover the platform's capabilities and connect with Applexus experts.

For more information about CeleRITE, visit www.applexus.com/celerite.

About Applexus Technologies

Applexus is a global SAP consulting firm specializing in SAP S/4HANA, Analytics & AI and SAP BTP solutions. We offer end-to-end services, from strategic planning to seamless implementation, backed by deep industry expertise and SAP domain knowledge. Our tailored solutions are designed to optimize business performance and deliver measurable results for our clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002966/Applexus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Applexus Technologies Private Limited

Nittu Thomas - Chief Operating Officer, Email: [email protected], Mobile Number: 201-290-6202