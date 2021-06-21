Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum brings back 15 Year Old Black River Casks to Canada and launches globally

The 15 Year Old Black River Casks is Appleton Estate's premium expression of aged rum and comes just one year after the brand's relaunch in 2020, which boasted newly designed packaging, better suited to the premium nature of the entire Appleton Estate portfolio. This new rum pays homage to the Black River in Jamaica's Nassau Valley, whose waters flow from the spring from which we source the limestone-filtered water used to create all Appleton Estate rum.

Created by Master Blender Joy Spence, a luminary in the spirits world who celebrates her 40th anniversary this year at the distillery, Appleton Estate 15 Year Old Black River Casks reveals aromas of toasted almond and delicate hazelnut followed by notes of intense orange peel, rich vanilla and subtle hints of medium roasted coffee and molasses. This expression presents a coppery hue with a honey gold ring of age, ending with a creamy lingering finish.

Spence and her team hand-select each cask for this expression. "The rum that we chose for the 15 Year Old is a rare blend of pot and column-still rums resulting in rich and full-bodied finish," says Joy. "There is a delicate spice with a fruity subtle oak ending that reflects the lush and fertile land that the Black River runs through here in the Nassau Valley."

In keeping with the minimum age requirement on all Appleton Estate bottles, the 15 Year Old rum has been aged for at least 15 years, creating a smoother and more robust tasting experience. Appleton Estate rums age nearly three times more quickly in the tropical climate of Jamaica than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavours to develop in a shorter time. With refinement and elegance, the 15 Year Old offers grace imbued by age. But it's not just the technical skills involved in distilling, ageing, and blending that give it its elegance.

"We cultivate all of the ingredients that go into every barrel of our rum," Spence continues. "From the sugarcane we grow ourselves, to the limestone-filtered water we source from our spring, every step is carefully looked after, resulting in a beautiful rum."

The Black River, the heart of Jamaica, is the soul of Appleton Estate rums. The limestone purifies the rain and the water's movement through the ground gives it a mellow flavour. This character brings a unique profile to the fermentation of our molasses and to the distillation.

Black River Casks embodies all the hallmarks of the other Appleton Estate rums, but to an even higher degree. Black River Casks is a reminder of Appleton Estate's terroir. Made with sugarcane harvested in the lush and fertile Nassau Valley, where the distillery is located, and aged entirely in Jamaica's tropical heat, the spirit captures the island's sense of place, and that includes the passionate souls of the craftspeople who make it.

As a super-premium addition to the Appleton Estate portfolio, the 15 Year Old Black River Casks is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

