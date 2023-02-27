Appian Announces Supply Arrangement with the Government of Canada

Appian Platform for Process Automation prequalified for Canadian Federal agencies

McLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Canadian Federal departments and agencies can now access Appian Cloud through Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and the Appian Supply Arrangement .

"The Appian Supply Arrangement allows the Government of Canada to procure and engage our Software-as-a-Service process automation platform with increased speed and confidence," said Jason Adolf, Industry Vice President, Public Sector at Appian.

PSPC, on behalf of the Government of Canada (GC), issued a Request for Supply Arrangement (RFSA) to establish a new method of supply to satisfy various Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) requirements for both unclassified and classified cloud requirements. This new procurement enabler, developed in May 2019, supports the GC's Cloud First direction. As part of the Supply Arrangement, Appian Cloud is prequalified to meet the business needs of GC.

"As a key partner to the Crown, Appian can strengthen Canadian Federal confidence in accelerated application delivery by reinventing low-code applications at industry-leading security and availability levels," Adolf continued. Built to operate in the most demanding enterprise environments, Appian Cloud ensures security, scalability, and reliability for hundreds of industry and government organizations around the world."

Canadian Federal agencies are now enabled to accelerate modernization programs with Appian. Application innovation and the reinvention of existing applications supports modern Canadian mandates, and end-to-end process automation on a low-code platform enables true federal agility. Departments looking to achieve economies of scale in their transformation efforts can now look to Appian as their key partner for building and deploying critical workloads, leaving core applications intact and providing necessary controls for mission leaders.

Visit our Trust Center to learn more about Appian security and compliance, and review our PSPC catalog . For more information about Appian for the public sector, visit https://www.appian.com/government .

