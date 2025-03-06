Appian Unveils Latest Platform Release for Faster, More Powerful Data Fabric and AI Experience

MCLEAN, Va., March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Platform , which delivers improved scalability, speed, and performance for enterprise applications. Appian 25.1 introduces more document processing capacity with AI skills, centralized dashboards for monitoring process KPIs, and the ability to sync 10 million rows per record type in your data fabric.

Appian 25.1 allows you to process 75x more documents per hour. Extract and classify more data, faster, with AI skills. Post this Appian 25.1 allows you to process 75x more documents per hour. Extract and classify data from more pages, faster, with Appian AI skills.

With the platform's improved AI architecture, organizations can now classify or extract data from hundreds of millions of pages per year with AI skills . Even applications handling high volumes of documents will experience fewer delays and bottlenecks with improved processing capabilities of up to 75 times more documents per hour.

"The results we experienced in the beta program exceeded our expectations," said Rob Turverey, Director of Learning and Delivery at Groundswell. "We were hoping it would be 50% faster and were excited to see a 5x improvement! We believe these performance improvements will have a big impact on our customers."



Data fabric architecture enhancements in 25.1 support greater scalability and performance throughout applications and in Process HQ. Updates include:

Performance improvements in Appian sites and applications : Participants of the data fabric enhancements beta program experienced 5–10 times faster performance for complex queries against record types with millions of rows – with some queries up to 40 times faster.

: Participants of the data fabric enhancements beta program experienced 5–10 times faster performance for complex queries against record types with millions of rows – with some queries up to 40 times faster. Improved data fabric scalability : Users can sync up to 10 million rows in each record type and store unstructured data in record fields to meet organizations' growing data needs.

: Users can sync up to 10 million rows in each record type and store unstructured data in record fields to meet organizations' growing data needs. Comprehensive field-level security: New field-level security configurations offer greater control and compliance, supplementing existing record-level security settings across applications and Process HQ.

"We participated in the beta program for these new data fabric enhancements to evaluate the performance of our high-volume datasets with data fabric insights," stated Michael D'Itri, Manager of Wireless DevOps Data & Tools at TELUS. "We were really happy with the performance and as a result, we are committed to investing further in the Appian data fabric capabilities this year."

Appian 25.1 also enables users to add key performance indicators (KPIs) for processes to dashboards, allowing organizations to centralize information from process insights and data fabric insights. Users can drag and drop process KPIs onto the dashboard to view all relevant data in one place and link each KPI to a process for quick navigation.

The Appian Platform already makes it easy to build intuitive, information-dense interfaces . This release delivers component improvements that enhance UI experience, including editable grids, form layout formatting, and record components.

"Making AI valuable requires injecting it into business processes," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "Appian 25.1 makes AI valuable by combining large language models with Appian's class-leading autoscale process engine and Appian's unique data fabric."

Beckley continued, "Data fabrics are increasingly the preferred data plane in companies' AI stacks, but most are optimized for read-only access and don't scale well for writes beyond 2,000 rows per record. For Appian 25.1, Appian's data fabric natively reads and writes 10 million rows per record, enabling AI to be reliably injected into mission-critical processes in all industries."

For more information about the latest Appian Platform release, please visit appian.com/whats-new .

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

