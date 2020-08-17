APNQL Reaches out to Prime Minister Legault

WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In recent interviews about, among other things, his government's reluctance to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Premier François Legault indicated that, on the one hand, the Indigenous Nations must be recognized, but on the other hand, there is a risk of "giving" them a veto over Québec's development.

The AFNQL appreciates the fact that, for a rare occasion, the Premier is speaking out clearly on these crucial issues for all of Quebec society. Moreover, now that the cards are clearly on the table and that the Prime Minister's position is finally known, the AFNQL sees possible solutions and proposes to begin discussions between the provincial government and First Nations right now on the recognition of Nations as well as on the scope of the Aboriginal and treaty rights of all First Nations.

"Premier Legault must first realize that this is not about "giving" rights, but about recognizing rights. The colonial regime has left its mark. The Premier of Quebec must also admit that any recognition of Nations without specifying the rights it implies would be meaningless.

There are words that are frightening, that can even hurt the pride of Quebecers: colonialism, structural and systemic racism, discrimination. The AFNQL believes that now is the time for all peoples who share the territory to get rid of these words, this colonial heritage that blocks our collective future.

In a recent survey, the Quebec population shows an openness, a willingness to better understand First Nations issues. Is the Legault government ready to follow the path indicated by the population?

Above all, before agreeing to enter discussions with First Nations, is the Legault government ready to undertake a deep and sincere reflection on the relationship it wants to develop with First Nations? Will it instead continue to be inspired by principles dating back to the colonial era? It is up to the Premier to answer this question. For its part, the AFNQL is ready to accompany him in this process that could be crucial for the future of Quebec," declared Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

