Aperol celebrates summer from coast to coast, offering Canadians a chance to vibe in Venice

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the public health restrictions necessary to combat the spread of the virus prevented people from coming together as they did in the past. However, with restrictions easing and vaccinations ramping up, the summer months are ushering in a long-awaited season of conviviality, during which Canadians can finally visit their loved ones, share a meal, and soak up the sun.

Many Canadians will spend much of this summer on local patios—but next summer, Aperol will send two lucky individuals on an all-expenses-paid trip to Veneto, Italy, the birthplace of the Aperol Spritz. All eligible Canadians are invited to enter for a chance to win, and entering couldn't be simpler: just visit AperolSpritzVenice.ca!

For Spritz lovers sticking closer to home, Aperol will be surprising and delighting with additional activities throughout the summer:

Throughout the summer, the Aperol #SpritzBus has been dropping by backyards and public spaces in Toronto and Montreal , equipped with samples, giveaways, and park-friendly games. These drop-ins will continue through August.

From July 28 to August 28 , Aperol's street team will be popping up in select bar and restaurant locations across the country, gifting orange swag and ice-cold Aperol Spritzes to patio-goers in need of refreshment.

"After a challenging year-and-a-half, warmer weather and optimism for a summer spent in the company of others are bringing us back together," said David Allard, Vice President Marketing, Campari Group Canada. "Aperol Spritz is Canada's drink of the summer—so it felt right to us that Aperol should be the spirits brand that goes big and bold to spark moments of joy for people across the country. As restrictions begin to lift, we hope Canadians are better able to connect with those who make them happiest."

For more information on Aperol, please visit www.aperol.com.

About Campari Group Canada

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Bulldog® Gin, Campari®, Cinzano®, Forty Creek®, Grand Marnier®, The Glen Grant®, SKYY® Vodka, Espolòn® Tequila and Wild Turkey®. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About the Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari Group"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally-renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

