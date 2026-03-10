Aon Appoints Anne Corona as CEO of North America, Elevates Lori Goltermann as Vice Chair and Appoints Farheen Dam as CEO of Enterprise Clients and Chief Client Officer

DUBLIN, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that it is transitioning the North America CEO role from Lori Goltermann to Anne Corona, effective immediately, and has elevated Goltermann to serve as Vice Chair of Aon, effective March 31, 2026. With this transition, Farheen Dam has been appointed to serve as CEO of Enterprise Clients and Chief Client Officer, effective immediately. Corona, Goltermann and Dam report to Aon President and CEO Greg Case and serve on the Aon Executive Committee.

As CEO of North America, Corona will build on the firm's momentum in the region delivering actionable insights, differentiated Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities and leading expertise to its clients, collaborating closely with Aon's other regional leaders and broader firm leadership.

"Anne's deep leadership experience across regional, client and solution roles at Aon positions her to build on our growth in serving clients in North America," said Case. "Anne's strategic vision and proven ability to deliver for clients enhances our strong leadership team in North America as we continue to accelerate our Aon United strategy to serve clients with distinction at a time of rising need."

Corona brings a wealth of experience to the North America CEO role from her more than 25-year career with Aon, most recently serving as CEO of Enterprise Clients and Global Chief Commercial Officer, leading Aon's Enterprise Client Group and regional chief commercial officers as the firm continues to evolve its next generation Aon Client Leadership strategy to deliver integrated solutions to clients to help them protect and grow their businesses. Previously, Corona served as CEO of Asia Pacific, with responsibility for driving growth and capability across solution lines and partnering with key clients in the region. Earlier in her career, Corona served as president of Aon's Financial Services Group and chief of staff for the global CEO. Corona is supporting the process to fill her responsibilities as Global Chief Commercial Officer and will remain in this role until a new leader is identified.

"It is an honor to work with colleagues across North America to help our clients in the region make better decisions amidst growing volatility and uncertainty," said Corona. "I am deeply grateful to Lori and the North America leadership team for the foundation they have built and the unmatched opportunity we have to bring our clients the clarity and confidence they need to navigate complexity, build resilience and focus on growth."

Since joining Aon more than 30 years ago, Goltermann has helped to transform the insurance and professional services industry. Goltermann will serve as Vice Chair of Aon into 2027, positioning the firm for continued long-term sustainable global growth amid evolving client need, technology disruption, workforce shifts, regulatory change and capital market dynamics. She will advise on topics of significant importance to the firm and its clients, including workforce development, women's health issues and the advancement of talent across the industry.

"Lori is among the most knowledgeable and experienced leaders in our industry and the impact of her many contributions over three decades of service are deeply felt across our firm," said Case. "In the final year of our 3x3 Plan to accelerate how we serve clients, I'm grateful to have Lori's continued counsel as Vice Chair of Aon."

Most recently, as the firm's CEO of Regions and North America, Goltermann has helped to develop and deliver Aon's Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities and content to drive differentiated value and outcomes across enterprise, large multinational and middle market client segments globally. She has worked across regions to create enhanced and sustainable client outcomes that drive top-line growth and margin expansion.

Goltermann was also responsible for embedding the firm's Client Leadership model and global industry investment and go-to-market strategy to further strengthen and expand client relationships and relevance. Throughout her career, Goltermann has been passionate about building and developing high-performing global executive leadership teams, while mentoring and sponsoring the career development of the next generation of talent across the industry.

Goltermann commented, "I'm energized by the opportunity to continue to work closely with colleagues to serve our clients across their highest priority areas of Risk Capital and Human Capital while also helping to shape the firm's talent agenda."

As CEO of Enterprise Clients and Chief Client Officer, Dam now leads the strategic direction of Aon's high-performing Enterprise Client Group and the delivery of integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities to enterprise clients across regions. Dam is also responsible for expanding the next generation Aon Client Leadership experience across all segments and industries globally to deepen client relationships and drive sustainable growth.

Previously, as North America Health Solutions Leader for Aon, Dam was responsible for driving the growth, strategy and execution of the Health and Benefits business, while identifying trends and innovation in the market. Dam joined Aon in 2022 and has extensive leadership experience in healthcare and human capital. She spent 15 years in various leadership and consulting roles at a global human capital and brokerage firm, as well as serving as the West U.S. Region Leader at a payor and leading commercialization efforts at a healthcare startup. In her new role, Dam will help represent the voice and needs of the firm's clients in an increasingly complex environment, where employers are navigating unprecedented challenges across the interconnected megatrends of Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce. Dam is supporting the process to fill her responsibilities as North America Health Solutions Leader and will remain in this role until a new leader is identified.

"I have spent my career understanding and serving the needs of employers in the areas of health and human capital," said Dam. "I look forward to amplifying the voice of the client at Aon through my new role and alongside the Enterprise Client Team. This opportunity inspires me to champion market-leading solutions and foster an environment to meet our client's current and future needs and business challenges – all with an eye to shaping decisions for the better and to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world."

