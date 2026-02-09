Aon and KNIAZHA VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP announce new $25M war-risk insurance facility with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Comprehensive $25M reinsurance facility will enable KNIAZHA VIG to deliver comprehensive, innovative war-risk insurance solutions to SMEs and private individuals across Ukraine.

Builds on Aon's efforts to support Ukraine's economy, insurance industry and preparation for reconstruction – now representing more than $490M in public and private capital for war risk insurance.

Collaboration underscores KNIAZHA VIG's commitment to supporting Ukraine's economic recovery by mitigating conflict-related risks and catalyzing private investment.

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and KNIAZHA VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP ("KNIAZHA VIG") today announced a new $25M reinsurance facility agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

"Since the onset of the war, our commitment to Ukraine has compelled our firm to build a global public and private coalition to support and invest in the country," said Greg Case, president and CEO of Aon. "We are proud to collaborate with KNIAZHA VIG to build on work with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and others as we put our expertise, analytics and relationships to urgent work to unlock innovative solutions to this complex challenge."

The facility, which will provide reinsurance coverage from DFC on a portfolio of war risk insurance policies up to $100 million, will enable KNIAZHA VIG to deliver comprehensive, innovative war-risk insurance solutions to SMEs and private individuals across Ukraine. The reinsurance contract became effective February 1, 2026.

"Our partnership with DFC marks an important step in strengthening KNIAZHA's role in Ukraine's rebuilding process and reflects VIG's long-term commitment to the country," said Harald Riener, Member of the Managing Board of VIG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KNIAZHA VIG. "By expanding SME and private insurance solutions and supporting regional initiatives, we are creating a resilient platform that empowers communities and unlocks new market opportunities. This collaboration positions KNIAZHA to contribute to long-term stability while building sustainable growth for the future."

This latest announcement builds on Aon's work to assist Ukraine – representing more than $490M in public and private capital the firm has coordinated to reinforce Ukraine's economy, enable foreign investment during the war and prepare for reconstruction. Over the last two years, Aon has worked in partnership with DFC to build insurance capacity and accelerate new capital investment and economic recovery in Ukraine, called on the (re)insurance industry to remove blanket exclusions for risks originating in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, organized a €110M ($115M) insurance facility in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and launched a Ukraine Early Careers Program to hire displaced Ukrainians in Aon offices.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better -- to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

