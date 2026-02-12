Aon Appoints Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital.

In this role, Peiser will lead Aon's Risk Capital capabilities across Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions. Peiser will continue to report to Andy Marcell, CEO of Global Solutions for Aon. A search for the role of CEO of Commercial Risk is underway.

Peiser's appointment reflects Aon's broader strategy to strengthen how the firm helps clients navigate increasing volatility by connecting risk with the most efficient forms of capital. Peiser's enhanced leadership role will accelerate Aon's work to deliver solutions that draw on the firm's market access, analytics and advisory capabilities across Risk Capital.

"Aon's Risk Capital capabilities are essential to how we help clients navigate an increasingly complex risk environment," said Marcell. "Joe's deep industry experience, proven leadership and the trust he's earned from clients globally make him a natural fit for the role. His appointment reflects the continued momentum of our Aon United strategy as we expand our capabilities to serve evolving client needs."

The appointment builds on the firm's ongoing commitment to enhance and execute Aon's Risk Capital strategy which is designed to help clients make better-informed decisions by accessing the most optimal forms of capital through:

Capital distribution across insurance, reinsurance, captives, parametric, ILS and alternative capital markets

Advanced analytics and modeling to quantify choices and optimize total cost of risk

Advisory expansion to support clients with structuring, capital management and emerging risks

Innovation across new risk-transfer instruments, digital trading and market‑making capabilities

Peiser has more than 30 years of industry experience spanning broking leadership, risk consulting, client advisory roles and executive positions across North America, the UK and Bermuda. He has led transformation programs at scale, including modernizing broking platforms and advancing analytics‑enabled solutions for clients.

Peiser first joined Aon in 2021 as Commercial Risk Leader for North America before being appointed to Global CEO of Commercial Risk in 2023. In his new Risk Capital role, Peiser will work closely with solution line and regional leaders as well as Aon Business Services to accelerate the delivery of impactful end to end solutions, ensuring clients benefit from a more connected, analytics‑enabled capital ecosystem.

"I'm honored to step into this Risk Capital role at such a pivotal time for our clients and our firm," said Peiser. "Organizations are facing unprecedented complexity, and Aon's ability to seamlessly connect expertise, analytics and diverse pools of capital is a true differentiator. I'm excited to work with colleagues across all of our capabilities to deliver solutions that help clients make better decisions and create value."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better -- to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

