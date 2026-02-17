Aon Joins Ferrari Hypersail as Premium Partner

Aon Expands Ferrari Partnership into High-Performance Sailing, Promoting Innovation and Resilience

MILAN, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that it will serve as the Premium Partner of Ferrari Hypersail, an unprecedented marine initiative dedicated to high-performance sailing.

In 2025, Aon became an Official Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula One team through a multi-year agreement. By extending their relationship from the racetrack to the water, Aon aims to demonstrate how resilience and better decision-making can unlock new possibilities for clients and set new standards in competitive sport. This partnership will come to life through brand applications across the boat, crew uniforms and global event integrations.

"We're excited to join Ferrari on this innovative journey into offshore sailing," said Carlo Clavarino, executive chairman of international business for Aon. "Ocean racing is all about making smart, real-time decisions in the face of uncertainty. By combining our data‑driven insights with Ferrari's engineering excellence, we're charting new paths in engineering and risk management. It's a fantastic opportunity to work together and drive real innovation."

Developed to explore new frontiers of innovation, self-sufficiency and performance in ocean racing, this 30-meter monohull prototype combines advanced engineering with a design focused on stability, using three points of contact. The boat generates all of its own power while underway and is powered entirely by renewable energy. Its key innovation is the integration of a canting keel equipped with a foil which acts as a support point during flight, supported by a rudder and two lateral foils.

The initiative is led by Giovanni Soldini, a world-renowned sailing pioneer and Team Principal, whose long-standing collaboration with Aon brings deep expertise to this new venture. Currently under construction in Italy, the boat is set to launch in 2026, with sea trials commencing shortly afterward.

"We are very proud to stand alongside Ferrari in this innovative project. With Ferrari Hypersail, we are taking a step further: thanks to the strength of the Ferrari brand and the international dimension of the project, we are broadening our reach and bringing the story of innovation, sustainability and risk management to an even wider audience made up of all size companies, sports enthusiasts, innovators and new generations," said Andrea Parisi, CEO of Italy and Eastern Mediterranean for Aon. "Partnering with Ferrari -- on the racetrack and now on the water -- provides Aon with a unique opportunity to engage our clients in new and meaningful ways, bringing them closer to innovation and the spirit of exploration."

"Hypersail represents a new platform for Ferrari to develop meaningful partnerships that extend beyond visibility and are rooted in shared values and expertise," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer of Ferrari. "Aon is a natural partner for a project of this scale, taking an active role at the heart of the initiative and helping shape a living ecosystem where performance and risk management are essential elements."

"Ferrari Hypersail is a project with an exceptionally high level of research and innovation, exploring completely unprecedented scenarios," said Antonio Picca Piccon, CFO of Ferrari. "Having Aon onboard as a partner represents a significant added value, thanks to its strong expertise in risk management and its previous experience in ocean racing."

