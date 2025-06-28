AOFAR Officially Launches GX6: The Top Budget Rechargeable Golf Rangefinder for 2025

NEW YORK, June 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- AOFAR today announced the release of the GX6 Golf Rangefinder, a leading choice for golfers seeking the best rechargeable golf rangefinder. The GX6 offers slope-adjusted distance, ultra-fast 0.02-second flag lock, a powerful magnetic cart mount, and modern USB-C rechargeable power, bringing high-end features to budget-conscious players.

AOFAR GX6 Golf Rangefinder

Weighing only 162g, the GX6 is one of the lightest golf rangefinders in its class, providing a comfortable and intuitive experience on the course. Its advanced optics deliver crisp visuals at 7× magnification with slope mode that can be toggled for tournament play. The built-in N52-grade magnetic mount allows golfers to securely attach the device to carts or clubs for fast, convenient access. The GX6's USB-C rechargeable battery delivers up to 12,000 distance measurements on a single charge, offering superior convenience and cost-efficiency compared to traditional battery-powered rangefinders. It's a 0.02-second flag lock with vibration feedback that ensures quick, accurate yardages, a must-have for faster-paced rounds.

"The GX6 delivers exceptional value for golfers looking to upgrade their gear in 2025," said an AOFAR CEO, Mr Ding. "It combines speed, lightweight design, rechargeable convenience, and tournament-ready accuracy — all for under $70. It's ideal for casual golfers, beginners, or anyone moving up from older battery-powered models."

Priced at just $69, the AOFAR GX6 Rechargeable Golf Rangefinder is now available on Amazon US and aofar.com.

About AOFAR

AOFAR is a global brand specializing in laser rangefinders and precision optics. From golfers to hunters and outdoor explorers, AOFAR delivers pro-grade performance at an accessible price. Learn more at aofar.com.

