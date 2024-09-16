Any way we can: New United Way Greater Toronto campaign signals bold vision for change

The 'Any Way We Can' creative campaign demonstrates a bolder stance on fighting poverty in the GTA at a time when critical social issues from housing affordability to food security are impacting many community members. Together with partners from communities across Peel, Toronto and York, UWGT is leading scalable, innovative solutions to address the complex issues and needs of these regions.

"We really want to crank up the volume on United Way Greater Toronto's initiatives and partnerships, our leadership role in creating equitable community spaces, and the tangible impact we make together," says Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "This is the moment to mobilize support, scale new solutions and inspire the radical hope we need to imagine – and build – a better region for all. And we're inviting everyone from across the region to join us"

The 'Any Way We Can' campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the unyielding grit and determination driving the fight against poverty. By revealing the tireless work that fuels the journey towards building a better life for all, this campaign seeks to inspire and engage people, fostering a deeper appreciation for the relentless dedication needed to transform communities and create lasting change.

"We need action to address poverty and to invest in the people and programs that make a difference everyday on the ground in our communities," says Victor Dodig, CIBC President and CEO, and United Way 2024 Community Campaign Chair. "The 'Any Way We Can' campaign marks a bold shift by showcasing the work being done behind the scenes to fight poverty and the difference UWGT is making in the communities where we work and live. We are proud to continue supporting UWGT's innovative solutions that seek to ensure everyone has a chance to achieve a more secure and equitable future."

Some examples of UWGT's innovative initiatives with cross-sectoral partnerships include:

Community Hubs bring residents together with social services, healthcare, recreational spaces and sometimes even government services together in one location. UWGT continues to fund this one-stop model of eight functioning community hubs in neighbourhoods across Toronto , which have amassed 5.1 million visits since opening and is welcoming new hubs in Thorncliffe Park and Bridletowne.

bring residents together with social services, healthcare, recreational spaces and sometimes even government services together in one location. UWGT continues to fund this one-stop model of eight functioning community hubs in neighbourhoods across , which have amassed 5.1 million visits since opening and is welcoming new hubs in Thorncliffe Park and Bridletowne. The Inclusive Local Economic Opportunity Initiative (ILEO) brings together the private, public, and community sectors to find innovative ways to reduce gaps in economic prosperity at the neighbourhood level. Over the next 20 years, three new transit lines and over 35,000 residential units are going to be built in the Scarborough Golden Mile area.

brings together the private, public, and community sectors to find innovative ways to reduce gaps in economic prosperity at the neighbourhood level. Over the next 20 years, three new transit lines and over 35,000 residential units are going to be built in the Scarborough Golden Mile area. Cluster Tables convene local government, the private sector and other stakeholders, to collaborate and invest in a neighbourhood's well-being and that of its existing residents. In the coming months, United Way's Community Action Plans will invest up to $1 million in Quick Action Grants in Cooksville , Jane- Finch and South Markham , providing residents with funding to launch their own initiatives, whether creating public recreation and gathering spaces, youth training, or connecting residents to employment opportunities.

To learn more about how United Way Greater Toronto is making an impact, visit anywaywecan.ca

Campaign is supported by: Sid Lee, dentsuX, and BlueSky Communications.

About United Way

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

