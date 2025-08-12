Non-Profit and Co-op Homes: The Way for Ontario to Build Its Way Out of the Housing Crisis

New modeling from United Way Greater Toronto and CHF Canada shows the scale of housing need with a practical plan to meet it through non-profit and co-op housing investment

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As housing costs soar and new builds stall, a report released today by United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) and the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada) outlines a costed, delivery-ready plan to tackle Ontario's deepening housing crisis – and build the housing that people actually need.

The report, Built for Good, identifies what it would take to transform Ontario's housing system, with ten, five and two-year targets, and investment estimates grounded in reality. For example, a $16.7 billion investment over two years would jumpstart a province-wide affordable housing strategy, led by the co-op and non-profit housing providers whose mission is long-term affordability for low- and moderate- and middle-income households. On par with other major infrastructure commitments, the investment would create stable homes for thousands while generating jobs and economic activity across the province and relieving pressure on public systems like healthcare and emergency shelters.

"Ontario's protracted housing crisis continues to rob our communities of potential and prosperity, and we've identified a new roadmap for getting out of this," said Heather McDonald, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto. "Built for Good opens the door to opportunities for real progress by focusing on non-profit partners and the right investment, so we can build and protect the deeply affordable homes people need. This benefits all Ontarians, no matter where they find themselves on the housing continuum."

"Ontario's housing crisis demands bold, proven solutions," said Tim Ross, CEO, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, Ontario Region. "The co-op housing sector is ready and able to deliver affordable homes that strengthen communities. With an existing pipeline of co-op projects across the province, we can build quickly, create good construction jobs, and ensure public dollars result in homes that stay affordable for generations. The Built for Good report lays out both the need and a clear path to deliver more homes that meaningfully address the housing crisis."

The province's goal of 1.5 million new homes by 2031 includes all types of housing — but without targeted investment, the most affordable options will continue to fall behind.

Housing crisis by the numbers:

Nearly 400,000 households will need housing support by 2030 through new builds, rental supports and preserving community housing

will need housing support by 2030 through new builds, rental supports and preserving community housing Over 55,000 affordable homes are at risk of being lost without investment

are at risk of being lost without investment More than 80,000 Ontarians experienced homelessness in the past year

experienced homelessness in the past year Ontario lost 120,000 affordable rental units between 2006 and 2021

Built for Good's two-year plan would:

Build 15,150 new deeply affordable homes

new deeply affordable homes Provide rental assistance to 170,000 low-income households

to low-income households Develop 8,250 moderately affordable homes

moderately affordable homes Preserve and repair 65,000 existing affordable homes

The report urges all levels of government to treat affordable housing as critical infrastructure and commit to a province-wide plan to scale non-market housing. Many projects are ready to go, they just need funding to break ground.

UWGT and partners will be engaging government and community stakeholders across Ontario in the weeks ahead.

