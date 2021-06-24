ANTIGONISH, NS, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Randy Delorey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Antigonish, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor of Antigonish, announced funding to create an active transportation corridor through the Town of Antigonish.

This new corridor will act as the spine of the active transportation network for the Town of Antigonish and connect to a greater active transportation network in the surrounding County of Antigonish. The project involves forming a two-kilometre active transportation spine by building or rebuilding key pieces of infrastructure at the following locations:

West Street (connecting Highway 104 and James Street to St. Ninian Street)

to St. Ninian Street) St. Ninian Street (connecting West Street to Church Street)

(connecting West Street to Church Street) Off-road section through Columbus Field (connecting Church Street to St. Andrews Street)

(connecting Church Street to St. Andrews Street) Main Street (connecting St. Andrew Street to Adam Street)

Once completed, the corridor will provide residents of all ages and abilities with new green and sustainable options to travel around their town. The funding will support healthy and active lifestyles in addition to supporting a greener future for the next generations.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.6 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $1.3 million, while the Town of Antigonish is contributing more than $1 million.

"Active transportation infrastructure projects promote healthy living, reduce emissions, and make our communities more vibrant and dynamic places to live and work. This investment will create local jobs, help residents of Antigonish become more active and will contribute to the Town of Antigonish's effort to become Canada's first net-zero community. I am thrilled to see the federal government make this investment and look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to the community."

Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This new active transportation investment will help the province achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation options the easy and healthy choice for residents."

The Honourable Randy Delorey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Antigonish, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Energy and Mines

"The town's municipal planning strategy and active living strategy highlight council's long-term commitment to active transportation and making it a more attractive, safe, and accessible option for the most experienced cyclists, families traveling with strollers or young children on their bikes. This corridor project will connect the town and county's active transportation networks and puts Antigonish on the provincial blue route map, giving people one more reason to visit our wonderful community. "

Her Worship Laurie Boucher, Mayor of Antigonish

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $911 million in 277 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 277 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

